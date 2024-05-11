News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images JT Adds Another Verse To Her Viral Track "OKAY" / 05.11.2024

JT has been fully embracing her career as a solo recording artist. Her track “OKAY” became her first solo track to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, and she has now unveiled an extended version of the song.

In the new version, she raps, “Mama said, ‘Let it go,’ but I ain’t, though/ Ain’t no way I’m ever layin’ down for you stank h**s/ Jean Paul Gaultier while Bucci get the angles/ You b**ches gettin’ sl**ted out and eatin’ n**gas a**ls/ Tell these b**ches why y’all really mad.”

She ended the verse claiming, “Foot draggin’ b**ch, must be really needin’ shoes/ To be clear h**, this for you, you and you/ You ain’t a threat or a f**kin’ goon/ City Cinderella comin’ soon, yeah.” Many believe that the track is a direct response to Sukihana.

On Sukihana’s newest track, “COCAINE,” she dissed JT and poked fun at her prison bid for credit card fraud and recent war of words with City Girls groupmate Yung Miami. “All that eczema you hidin’ under that coat, I know you hate it/ You been hatin’ on Caresha since a baby/ You got booked three years; you were stealin’ out of Macy’s,” she spit.

Later in the verse, the “EATING” rapper referenced JT’s physical altercation with Lil Uzi Vert at the 2023 BET Awards. Fans initially speculated the incident happened because the Philadelphia native sat next to Ice Spice at the event, which was later debunked. Sukihana rapped, “Ol’ thieving a**, angry beaver-looking motherf**ker/ You was mad at Ice Spice ’cause your n**ga wanna f**k her/ B**ch, you ain’t no scammer, you was boostin’ outta TJ Maxx.”

In April, a video from one of JT’s recent club stops began circulating online after the “No Bars” artist was reportedly harassed by the DJ, who she claimed repeatedly asked her to twerk. In the brief clip, JT could be heard calling them out: “Shut the f**k up! You been talking [and] telling me to shake my a** all night… I’m a lady, OK? You got a lady in here tonight, OK? I have a little dress with my a** out, and of course, I don’t want it all over the internet.”