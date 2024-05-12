News Christopher Polk / Staff via Getty Images Drake Shares A Meme Alluding To New Music Via Instagram Story / 05.12.2024

Drake has seemingly marked the end of his recent exchange with Kendrick Lamar with a new meme via his Instagram Story. His post stated, “Good times. Summer vibes up next.”

The new post showed the back of a lone soldier facing hundreds of oncoming attackers prepared for battle. The photo seemingly represents how the “God’s Plan” rapper has felt about Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar, ASAP Rocky, Rick Ross and more sending shots at him.

The battle ramped up following the release of Kendrick Lamar’s fiery verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” Lamar rapped on the Billboard chart-topping hit, “Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf**k the big three, n**ga, it’s just big me.” He concluded his verse with a pointed remark referencing Drake’s album For All The Dogs, rapping, “N**ga, bum, ‘fore all your dogs gettin’ buried/ That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.”

Many fans believe that Drake was waving the white flag after releasing his newest track, “THE HEART PART 6.” Following the song’s release, TDE’s CEO wrote, “This battle is over. A win for the culture, while keeping it all on wax. Especially when these publications try to make it something else. We proved them wrong. That’s a victory within itself. On another note, it’s time to wrap up this TDE 20th anniversary compilation.”

This battle is over. A win for the culture, while keeping it all on wax. Especially when these publications try to make it something else. We proved them wrong. That’s a victory within itself. On another note, it’s time to wrap up this TDE 20yr anniversary compilation. — TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) May 11, 2024

One fan wrote, “Kendrick not responding will only further confirm a Drake W. Tuff.” Another user stated, “D**n… So, Drake won [’cause] a n**ga boss came out and just abruptly ended the battle with a tweet.” Someone else claimed, “The battle can’t be over. We need a video, and they are up here asking hypoghettotical dating questions again. TOP, PLEASE.”

Listen to “THE HEART PART 6” on YouTube below.