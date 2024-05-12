Drake

Christopher Polk / Staff via Getty Images

Drake Shares A Meme Alluding To New Music Via Instagram Story

By Ahmad Davis
  /  05.12.2024

Drake has seemingly marked the end of his recent exchange with Kendrick Lamar with a new meme via his Instagram Story. His post stated, “Good times. Summer vibes up next.”

The new post showed the back of a lone soldier facing hundreds of oncoming attackers prepared for battle. The photo seemingly represents how the “God’s Plan” rapper has felt about Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar, ASAP Rocky, Rick Ross and more sending shots at him.

The battle ramped up following the release of Kendrick Lamar’s fiery verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” Lamar rapped on the Billboard chart-topping hit, “Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf**k the big three, n**ga, it’s just big me.” He concluded his verse with a pointed remark referencing Drake’s album For All The Dogs, rapping, “N**ga, bum, ‘fore all your dogs gettin’ buried/ That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.”

Many fans believe that Drake was waving the white flag after releasing his newest track, “THE HEART PART 6.” Following the song’s release, TDE’s CEO wrote, “This battle is over. A win for the culture, while keeping it all on wax. Especially when these publications try to make it something else. We proved them wrong. That’s a victory within itself. On another note, it’s time to wrap up this TDE 20th anniversary compilation.”

One fan wrote, “Kendrick not responding will only further confirm a Drake W. Tuff.” Another user stated, “D**n… So, Drake won [’cause] a n**ga boss came out and just abruptly ended the battle with a tweet.” Someone else claimed, “The battle can’t be over. We need a video, and they are up here asking hypoghettotical dating questions again. TOP, PLEASE.”

Listen to “THE HEART PART 6” on YouTube below.

News

TRENDING
News

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Bond Set At $100,000 In Prescription Drug Fraud Case

Facing 63 counts, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s charges include identity fraud and attempts to illegally ...
By Malcolm Trapp
05.09.2024
News

21 Savage Makes His Stance Clear In New Tweet

21 Savage posted a bold tweet about his thoughts on people who switch sides during ...
By Ahmad Davis
05.11.2024
News

Cardi B Defends Teacher Allowing Students To Unbraid His Hair In Viral Video

Cardi B opposed calls for the middle school teacher to be fired: “He probably has ...
By Malcolm Trapp
05.09.2024
News

Rubi Rose Appears To Confirm Relationship Druski With "Two-Week Anniversary" Post

Rumors of Druski and Rubi Rose being in a relationship began surfacing online in April.
By Malcolm Trapp
05.02.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories