News Astrid Stawiarz / Contributor via Getty Images and Ivan Apfel / Contributor via Getty Images The Game Says Rick Ross Is Scared To Drop His Diss Track Against Him / 05.12.2024

Saturday (May 11) night, The Game shared a lengthy social media post explaining why he believes Rick Ross is scared to drop a response to his newest song, “Freeway’s Revenge.”

In his post, The Game said, “The cereal killer ducking this real smoke. Scared to drop that nursery rhyme you recorded the other night, I see [laugh out loud]… F**k it, a quick W for the home team and some real rap for the fan’s playlist. Posting very attainable cereal bowls, bottled up dog piss and crouching by cars like that’s gon’ get you outta this a** whoopin’. IT AIN’T!!!”

He ended the post claiming, “And as for chicken legs: you can’t whoop my a** or out rap me, so… post all the cars and fake watches you want to… the real fans see through you and that Widebach Music s**t!!! You can’t run from this s**t. S**t, you can’t run, period… human capri sun pouch body shaped n**ga you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential)

The West Coast emcee held no punches on his newest song. “Suicide, it’s a suicide, rip apart the Maybach, I know the truth’s inside/ You 12 lemon pepper wings from a heart attack/ Akademiks, get this n**ga Ozempic starter pack,” The Game rapped. Drake similarly referenced the weight loss drug when taking shots at Ross on “Family Matters” on May 3.

Fans believe The Game’s track was in support of Drake after Ross shared his diss “Champagne Moments,” directed at the Toronto emcee.

Ross has been vocal after each drop amid Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s fiery rap beef. On Sunday (May 5) night, right after Drake released “THE HEART PART 6,” Ross hopped on Instagram to critique the track. “Just heard that new BBL Drizzy… Cupcake, man, you look bad. You might as well go on Maury Povich and tell your story.”