News Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Contributor via Getty Images, and Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images 21 Savage Says Metro Boomin And Drake Will Squash Their Beef Eventually / 05.13.2024

21 Savage wants no part in Drake and Metro Boomin’s ongoing feud. During an Instagram Live session on Sunday (May 12), the London-born rapper responded to comments about the pair’s issues.

“Don’t keep coming on to my motherf**kin’ Live talking about no motherf**kin’ beef,” Savage said in a clip shared online. “Metro [is] my brother, and Drake [is] my brother. Those n**gas are going to figure that s**t out eventually.”

That said, Savage worked closely with both artists fairly recently. On the production side, Metro contributed to tracks like “pop ur s**t,” “dangerous,” and “just like me” from January’s american dream. Meanwhile, the Slaughter Gang founder teamed up with Drake for Her Loss, followed by their extensive “It’s All A Blur Tour.”

Drake and Metro’s conflict escalated with the release of WE DON’T TRUST YOU in March. The project contained “Like That,” which saw Kendrick Lamar taking shots at the Toronto native. Meanwhile, The Weeknd and Rick Ross were perceived to have thrown jabs at the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker.

When WE DON’T TRUST YOU first came out, fans speculated that Metro also subliminally dissed Savage for apparently not sharing it across social media. However, the beatmaker denied those rumors: “What [do] I look like subbing Savage and we were on the phone for an hour two days ago? Y’all shoulda known something was up then, but negativity and bad news travels faster and further than anything else.”

Over the weekend, Soulja Boy called out Metro regarding a 2012 tweet in which the producer showed excitement about working with Jeezy, contrasting it with sending beats to the “Pretty Boy Swag” artist. In an Instagram video, he demanded the post be deleted within 24 hours.

Responding to Soulja Boy’s request, Savage came to Metro’s defense by simply saying, “Or what?” The two rappers subsequently traded words on Twitter, with the Grammy winner issuing a series of threats this morning (May 13).