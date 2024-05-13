New Music Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images, Momodu Mansaray / Stringer via Getty Images, and Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Childish Gambino Releases 'Atavista' And Announces "The New World Tour" / 05.13.2024

Today (May 13), Childish Gambino released Atavista, which he described as the completed version of 2020’s 3.15.20. The updated LP spanned 11 tracks, including features from Young Nudy, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Ariana Grande, and more — the latter two artists also appeared on the original body of work.

Taking to Twitter, the actor and rapper shared, “This album is the finished version of 3.15.20, the album I put out four years ago. There’s a special vinyl coming soon [with] visuals for each song. The all-new Childish Gambino album comes out in the summer.”

“Little Foot Big Foot” with Nudy already received a visual companion this morning. Directed by Hiro Murai, the black-and-white cut starred Quinta Brunson, Monyett Crump, and Rob Bynes, among others.

ATAVISTA is streaming now. this album is the finished version of "3.15.20", the album i put out 4 years ago. there's a special vinyl coming soon w/ visuals for each song. the all new childish gambino album comes out in the summer. also…. little foot, big foot video:… — donald (@donaldglover) May 13, 2024

“Pretending to be shocked at hearing Childish Gambino’s album when I know some of these songs by heart,” shared one Twitter user regarding the release. Another said, “Turned on that Childish Gambino; this ain’t no damn rap.”

pretending to be shocked at hearing childish gambino’s album when i know some of these songs by heart pic.twitter.com/408pBS7Lc4 — daisy! ✿ (@finnsmarley) May 13, 2024

Yall wanted the beef to end and now we got new childish gambino music and drink champs putting their Kanye episode back up. Be careful what you wish for man. — Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) May 13, 2024

Turned on that childish gambino this ain’t no damn rap pic.twitter.com/AExLlvG2rA — 🥷🏾 (@NikeTechRanger) May 13, 2024

In April, Gambino teased an unheard version of “Warlords” with Kid Cudi on “GILGA Radio.” The California native also previewed a track speculatively titled “Say Less” with Ye, also known as Kanye West. Both songs may appear on the “Me And Your Mama” creator’s upcoming project.

In addition to Atavista hitting streaming platforms, Gambino announced his “The New World Tour” with supporting acts WILLOW and Amaarae. It’s expected to start on Aug. 11 in Oklahoma City, followed by shows in Detroit, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Boston, Nashville, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, to name a few cities.

The European and U.K. leg is slated to kick off in late October. Overseas fans can catch Gambino in London, Berlin, Paris, Birmingham, Prague, and Manchester, among other places. Check out the full route below.