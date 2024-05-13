Childish Gambino, Summer Walker, and Young Nudy

Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images, Momodu Mansaray / Stringer via Getty Images, and Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images

Childish Gambino Releases 'Atavista' And Announces "The New World Tour"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.13.2024

Today (May 13), Childish Gambino released Atavista, which he described as the completed version of 2020’s 3.15.20. The updated LP spanned 11 tracks, including features from Young Nudy, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Ariana Grande, and more — the latter two artists also appeared on the original body of work.

Taking to Twitter, the actor and rapper shared, “This album is the finished version of 3.15.20, the album I put out four years ago. There’s a special vinyl coming soon [with] visuals for each song. The all-new Childish Gambino album comes out in the summer.”

“Little Foot Big Foot” with Nudy already received a visual companion this morning. Directed by Hiro Murai, the black-and-white cut starred Quinta Brunson, Monyett Crump, and Rob Bynes, among others.

“Pretending to be shocked at hearing Childish Gambino’s album when I know some of these songs by heart,” shared one Twitter user regarding the release. Another said, “Turned on that Childish Gambino; this ain’t no damn rap.”

In April, Gambino teased an unheard version of “Warlords”  with Kid Cudi on “GILGA Radio.” The California native also previewed a track speculatively titled “Say Less” with Ye, also known as Kanye West. Both songs may appear on the “Me And Your Mama” creator’s upcoming project.

In addition to Atavista hitting streaming platforms, Gambino announced his “The New World Tour” with supporting acts WILLOW and Amaarae. It’s expected to start on Aug. 11 in Oklahoma City, followed by shows in Detroit, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Boston, Nashville, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, to name a few cities. 

The European and U.K. leg is slated to kick off in late October. Overseas fans can catch Gambino in London, Berlin, Paris, Birmingham, Prague, and Manchester, among other places. Check out the full route below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Donald Glover (@donaldglover)

New Music
Childish Gambino
Summer Walker
Young Nudy

TRENDING
News

21 Savage Makes His Stance Clear In New Tweet

21 Savage posted a bold tweet about his thoughts on people who switch sides during ...
By Ahmad Davis
05.11.2024
News

21 Savage Responds To Soulja Boy Threatening Metro Boomin

21 Savage stood up for Metro Boomin after Soulja Boy threatened to “get on his ...
By Ahmad Davis
05.12.2024
News

Cardi B Defends Teacher Allowing Students To Unbraid His Hair In Viral Video

Cardi B opposed calls for the middle school teacher to be fired: “He probably has ...
By Malcolm Trapp
05.09.2024
News

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Bond Set At $100,000 In Prescription Drug Fraud Case

Facing 63 counts, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s charges include identity fraud and attempts to illegally ...
By Malcolm Trapp
05.09.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories