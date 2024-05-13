Ice Spice

Ice Spice Partners With The MTA For Special MetroCard Design

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) just launched a limited-edition MetroCard featuring Ice Spice. They’ll be available to purchase starting today (May 13) at select vending machines across New York.

Each of the special MetroCards is adorned with an image of Ice in a “Versace Goddess” T-shirt paired with fishnet tights and leather shorts. Commuters can find them at several key locations: Fordham Road, Penn Station, and Times Square. According to ABC7 New York, the public transportation company only printed 50,000 of the cards.

The collaboration arrived ahead of Ice’s debut album, Y2K, slated to hit streaming platforms later this year. The upcoming body of work is expected to include her most recent single, “Gimmie A Light,” which came out last Friday (May 10). Produced by RIOTUSA, the record sampled Sean Paul’s 2002 smash hit of a similar name, “Gimme the Light.”

On the track, Ice repped her Bronx roots, “I take her man out of boredom/ Bad b**ch, came straight outta Fordham/ Now I’m rockin’ Balenci’/ I remember I couldn’t afford ’em.”

“I just can’t wait for my fans to hear the new music. There’s some new songs on there that sound different from a lot of my other songs. I’m so excited about that,” Ice told Complex in February. “The next chapter, I would have to say Y2K is the name of the album because I was born in 2000.”

“Gimmie A Light” served as a follow-up to January’s “Think U The S**t (Fart).” Regarding the second-mentioned track, Ice said, “It was actually a meme that my friend sent. She sent it to me in September. And when she did, I just thought it was so funny. So yeah, I was already recording [at the time]. Then I was looking at my camera roll, and I just seen that, and I was like, yeah.”

