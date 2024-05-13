News Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Kendrick Lamar Earns His Fourth No. 1 On The Hot 100 Chart With "Not Like Us" / 05.13.2024

Today (May 13), Kendrick Lamar secured his second Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song of the year with “Not Like Us.” The record’s success followed his guest appearance on “Like That,” a collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin that led the index in April.

“Not Like Us” joined Lamar’s previous chart-topping singles, including “HUMBLE.” in 2017 and Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” in 2015. The publication also reported that the Compton lyricist’s “euphoria” — another song aimed at rival Drake — climbed from No. 11 to position No. 3.

It’s worth noting that “Not Like Us” was supported by 70.9 million streams and an additional 15,000 in traditional sales. The track ousted Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s “Fortnight” from the No. 1 spot. The pop icon’s single reigned for two weeks following the release of THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts)

Both “Not Like Us” and “euphoria” were part of a series of diss tracks unveiled during Lamar and Drake’s ongoing feud. The first-mentioned release spawned a viral challenge on social media.

“Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles/ Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot, f**k ’em up/ Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, I’ma do my stuff/ Why you trollin’ like a b**ch? Ain’t you tired?/ Tryna strike a chord, and it’s probably A minor,” Lamar rapped.

Outside of the aforementioned records, Lamar debuted tracks such as “6:16 in LA” and “meet the grahams,” while Drake responded with “Push Ups,” “Taylor Made Freestyle,” “Family Matters,” and “THE HEART PART 6.”

With “Not Like Us” currently leading the chart, fans and music industry professionals are watching to see if it will maintain its position at the top of the Hot 100 in the coming week. Notably, Drake’s “Push Ups” had a short-lived run on the chart’s Top 10, largely due to it leaking online prior.