Soulja Boy and 21 Savage

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and L. Busacca / Contributor via Getty Images

Over the weekend, Soulja Boy and 21 Savage became the latest rappers to poke fun at each other. However, unlike their Hip Hop contemporaries, the pair appear to have no intent of taking their feud into the booth.

Today (May 13), the “Turn My Swag On” artist tweeted, “21 [is] speaking on my name; [he] must be trippin’. I cannot be scared of a n**ga from Great Britain.” Notably, Savage moved from London to Atlanta with his mother at age 7.

After becoming a permanent U.S. resident in 2023, the Grammy-winning rapper embarked on a brief tour across Europe and the U.K. During the trek, Savage headlined London’s The O2 arena.

Savage fired back at Soulja Boy’s remarks in a now-deleted post: “Big Soulja from Mississippi. Nobody on Simpson [knows] him.” According to XXL, the Chicago-born artist grew up in Atlanta before moving to The Magnolia State at 14 years old.

A Twitter user responded to Savage, accusing him of being a “colonizer.” Their statement read, “[At least] he didn’t tell no one he was born and raised in London [until] ICE came and got his a**. [21 Savage] used that to uplift his rap career and hide behind ATL. No n**ga that did that can tell Soulja Boy where he from.” The “Bank Account” hitmaker replied with a valid point: “Why [the f**k] would I tell y’all I’m here illegally?”

Savage quote-tweeted a separate account that took a similar stance: “I [have] been in Atlanta since first grade, lost my virginity there, got shot there, in and out of juvenile there, and I went from the hospital in London straight to the projects. Y’all think London is Rodeo Dr.”

In 2023, Soulja Boy’s beef with Blueface took a similar trajectory, with them threatening each other on social media. Luckily, their issues never turned violent, despite the Los Angeles native asking to meet up and fight.

21 Savage

