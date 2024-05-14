Cardi B

Cardi B Celebrates Four Of Her Songs Surpassing A Billion Streams On Spotify

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.14.2024

In Spotify’s latest “Billions Club: The Series” episode, Cardi B celebrated four of her records surpassing a billion plays by enjoying a Caribbean meal. The rapper used her new Spotify plaques as plates while eating oxtails, rice, and plantains.

Dressed in a pink bathrobe and slippers, Cardi shared memories about making each track. She started with her 2018 feature on Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You.” “This song is the perfect song to dedicate [to] my child,” she said. “Like, my daughter was in me when I did this song. When I perform this song, it touches me a little different.”

Cardi’s first child, Kulture Kiari, was born in July 2018, two months after her collaboration with the pop band. She also released “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin during her pregnancy. “They just looked down at my stomach like, ‘Oh!’” the New York native recalled before laughing. “I went to my Grandma’s house, and I played it to everybody like, ‘I have a song with Bad Bunny and f**kin’ J Balvin! Oh my god!’ The three of us, we were coming up at the same time.”

Elsewhere, Cardi celebrated her joint effort with Ozuna, Selena Gomez, and DJ Snake on “Taki Taki.” She clarified that the song’s title has no connection to the popular spicy chip of a similar name: “It’s just a word Ozuna made up. I don’t freaking know.”

The most recent addition to Cardi’s billion-stream club is “WAP,” her 2020 hit with Megan Thee Stallion. The Invasion of Privacy artist noted, “The more you get, the more you want, so you never feel satisfied. I sit back, and it’s like, ‘Look at your daughter’s f**king bedroom. It’s bigger than your parents’ f**king apartment that you grew up in.’ The goal is never gonna be reached because I’m always hungry for more.”

