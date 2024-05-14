News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Coi Leray And Foot Locker Join Forces For Adidas' "Start With Sneakers" Campaign / 05.14.2024

In partnership with adidas, Foot Locker launched its new campaign, “Start with Sneakers,” today (May 14). Fittingly, Coi Leray starred in the first installment.

In the ad, Leray wore a tracksuit and sunglasses as she helped customers style adidas Originals. She paired the footwear brand’s Gazelles with a red dress for one outfit and transformed the Campus 00s into a “corporate chic” look for another.

“Collaborating with Foot Locker for the ‘Start with Sneakers’ campaign has been an exciting way to begin my relationship with this iconic brand,” the musician shared with VIBE. “Growing up in Hip Hop culture, sneakers have always been [a] source of expression for me. Even now, sneakers are at the core of my outfits — from red carpets to festival stages.”

She added, “For this campaign, I’m showcasing adidas classics with the latest style trends, so all my ladies know how to keep it fly this season.” Check out the official commercial below.

The ad arrived on the heels of Leray’s newest single, “Lemon Cars,” which dropped last Friday (May 10). Directed by Dragan Andic, the accompanying visuals have over 440,000 YouTube views to date.

The record serves as the title track for Leray’s forthcoming EP, which Mike WiLL Made-It executive produced. It’s expected to drop on May 24 and will include previous singles like “Can’t Come Back” and “Wanna Come Thru.”

In a press release for “Wanna Come Thru,” Leray explained, “This song is about me on my grown and sexy. Grown and sexy means being so in love with yourself — that it is one of the most sexiest, maturest, grownest things that a woman can do.”

The New Jersey-raised artist’s previous project, Blue Moon, came out in August 2023. It spanned five tracks, including standout cuts “Wicked Butterflies” and “Isabel Marant.”