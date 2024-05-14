News Earl Gibson III / Stringer via Getty Images DJ Akademiks Hit With Rape And Defamation Lawsuit / 05.14.2024

DJ Akademiks, whose real name is Livingston Allen, is being sued for rape and defamation by a woman who claimed he and two other men sexually assaulted her in 2022.

The lawsuit was filed today (May 14) by Fauziya “Ziya” Abashe, who reportedly met the internet personality in 2021. She was purportedly invited to Akademiks’ home in July 2022. There, she encountered two men who allegedly spiked her drink and continued serving her alcohol until they raped her.

According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Abashe said she woke up at 4 a.m. to Akademiks “pulling her hair, prying open her legs, and brutally raping her.” She accused him of penetrating her anally and vaginally. The woman further asserted that she begged the music commentator to stop, “crying for most of this assault but losing her ability to move physically.”

Abashe’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, stated, “Litigation is always the last resort. After several unsuccessful attempts to privately resolve this case, Ms. Abashe was left [with] no choice other than to file. Mr. Allen’s hubris will be his downfall.”

Check out Twitter reactions to the situation below.

The details in that DJ Akademiks lawsuit are awful. He’s a piece of shit. — Randy Wilkins (@pamsson) May 14, 2024

Now let's see if Drake steps up for DJ Akademiks in this moment, the way he's been riding so hard for Drake. https://t.co/Scxj7IxT2u — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) May 14, 2024

Get DJ Akademiks outta here fr. That lawsuit is beyond disgusting. pic.twitter.com/1Tqy7r5Jpn — Is it Oochie Wally or is it One Mic? 🤔 (@jazz_jun3) May 14, 2024

Akademiks denied the allegations during a December 2023 livestream. “She’s telling me they were just chilling, having fun, waiting for me type s**t, but I’m sleeping. I’m sleep from 9 p.m. since I got in the crib, and they don’t wake me up until 4 a.m.,” he explained. “When I look at my camera in the morning, the shorty was getting trained by my two [friends] on my pool deck.”



He continued, “I couldn’t believe it… I never knew nothing was ever going on. I was sleeping. So, when I seen the s**t, I’m kind of offended. I’m like, ‘Damn, when I talked to her, she never told me,’ and this morning, I feel some type of way… She was kind of mad jovial about what happened the night before.”

The lawsuit came amid Akademiks’ ongoing dispute with Meek Mill. The Jamaican personality has also been in the media more often for his takes on Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef.