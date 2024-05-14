News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Ferg Pays Tribute To Virgil Abloh, Takeoff, And ASAP Yams With Gold-Framed Grill / 05.14.2024

Ferg, also known as ASAP Ferg, recently attended the “Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip Hop Jewelry” at the American Museum of Natural History. There, the Harlem rapper debuted a grill designed by celebrity jeweler Gabby Elan.

The gold-framed piece, dubbed “Dead Homies,” featured painted faces of his deceased friends, including Virgil Abloh, Takeoff, J. Scott, and ASAP Yams, among others. “Paying homage to his lost ones,” Elan wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, ASAP Bari reacted to the grill: “He did right.” Another person wrote, “How are y’all missing Yams when he’s the first tooth?” It’s worth mentioning that unlike the other figures depicted, the late ASAP Mob founder was portrayed as a baby — similar to the cover of Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabby Elan Jewelry (@gabbyelanjewelry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jewelswithjules • julia hackman chafé (@juliachafe)

At the “Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip Hop Jewelry” event, Ferg spoke with Julia Hackman Chafé about his new accessory. “A little bit of Gabby on the teeth,” he said. The New York native also wore the grill in his latest music video for “MDMX,” which came out on Monday (May 13).

“I know I’m the best/ Come and f**k with the best/ When I’m done with that b**ch/ I’m done, f**k with my ex/ I am holding my nuts/ I just go to the next/ Let her run up a check,” Ferg rapped on the Tweek Tune-produced cut. He continued, “The house with the dead/ They gettin’ vexed/ Won’t pick up my b**ch in the nest/ I put on my set.”

Despite ASAP Illz suggesting he was kicked out of ASAP Mob in 2020, Ferg addressed the claims in “Big A$AP.” He questioned, “How you go and kick a leader of ASAP out?” The Still Striving creator reiterated his stance on Genius’ “Verified” series: “You can’t kick me out of something I helped build. I brought millions and millions of dollars and fed families through my voice and my ideas.”

According to Variety, the musician “will go by just Ferg for his non-ASAP efforts.” The decision came after he inked a management deal with Roc Nation in 2021.