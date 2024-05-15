Interviews Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Skilla Baby Talks New LP, 'The Coldest,' Featuring Rob49, Flo Milli, G Herbo, & More / 05.15.2024

Detroit’s rising star, Skilla Baby, has just dropped his highly anticipated album, The Coldest. The 17-track project features a star-studded lineup including Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, Rob49, Mozzy, Flo Milli, DaBaby, Polo G, and more, making it a must-listen for Hip Hop enthusiasts.

The Geffen Records signee is known for his unmatched flow, signature tone, and women-empowering bars. With various artists like Babyface Ray, Veeze, and Icewear Vezzo making waves out of Detroit, Skilla Baby is paving his own lane, too, and poised to become a household name.

Following his successful shows supporting A-list stars like Travis Scott and Offset, the Motor City recording artist is set to embark on a new tour alongside frequent collaborator Rob49. The trek promises to be a high-energy, unforgettable experience featuring Skilla Baby’s charismatic stage presence and ability to get the crowd moving. He’s been on fire and the co-sign on Jack Harlow’s No. 1 Billboard hit, “Lovin On Me,” helped springboard the excited emcee to new heights.

Skilla’s new 16-track project showcases his unwavering work ethic and versatility. It also doubles down on the artist’s hitmaking abilities. While many love his music, social media is also falling in love with the lyricist’s superstar-like personality.

Skilla Baby sat down with Rap-Up to discuss the excitement surrounding his album, life on tour with Travis Scott and Offset, his mental health state, and much more. Check out the exclusive interview below!

You just released your new album, The Coldest. How are you feeling now that it is out?

I’m excited, man. I haven’t released new music in a while and am ready to perform new music. So, I am excited that this is out!

Your music is super women-friendly, which has been a big conversation among fans. Is it vital for you to speak to the ladies while creating?

I grew up around women. Everybody wants women to love them. Women are some of the strongest people on Earth. I do it subconsciously. It’s not like I am trying to do it; it just happens naturally.

Records like “Free Big Meech” show your energetic, rapid-fire lyrical side. How excited are you for some of your newer fans to hear this side of your artistry?

I wanted this project to be well-rounded and diverse, and to show my range. I’m very excited for people to see that I can really rap.

Detroit is having a fantastic moment. There’s so much going on. With that being said, who is your Detroit rap Mt. Rushmore?

Eminem, Tee Grizzley, Sada Baby, 42 Dugg, Doughboyz Cashout, or Team Eastside.

“Mama” featuring Rob49 and Tay B was a standout record from you, but “Mike Jack” from The Coldest is a true moment. How did that song come together?

Yeah, that was in person. We just had fun with it. I went first; G Herbo came after and threw his jabs on there. Then Rob49 brought his verse. Then, I decided to come back and add something witty. They both got that energy to the record. Rob has a specific energy that I can’t bring, but he saw what I did and came with some heat. Then Herb came and ate us up at the end!

You have worked with countless women emcees, but Flo Milli is the sole female rapper on your album. What was it about that record that you wanted your fans to hear?

Flo Milli is tough. I was very excited to work with her, and when we got to record, she made me an even bigger fan of her. She showed me how easy it is for her to be creative, and she’s so easy to work with. She’s humble, and I love Flo Milli for real. That was such a fun record to make.

You have been killing it on the road; whether it be alongside Travis Scott or Offset, you know how to get the crowd going. Why do you play “We Are Young” by fun. during your set?

That’s a song I grew up on because of my mom. I like entertaining people, so even if they are not familiar with me, I want them to be entertained. So, if I need to play a song to get people to know me better, then that is what I do. I play other songs, too, like Chief Keef, and I play all types of songs. These are some of the songs I grew up on. I really want to do it on tour with Rob, but they will want me to have a setlist. I don’t do drugs or drink, so I have to create fun while I am performing. I also like to hear what I listen to while performing, not just my songs.

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, I wanted to check in with you because as you reach new heights, there are plenty of changes. How would you say you are doing mentally?

I am good for real. Work is strenuous sometimes, but I am still having fun and living my dream. It’s like it’s really what I want to do, so it doesn’t always feel like work. There are positives and negatives that come with it, but I know how to deal with them. I am mentally strong, and nothing can knock me off my square. There’s not too much happening that I cannot handle. Thank you for asking, too!

Press play on Skilla Baby’s newest LP, The Coldest, below!