Today (May 15), HYPEBEAST digitally published its cover story with Ye. During their lengthy conversation, the Chicago artist discussed his Yeezy ventures, working with Ty Dolla Sign, and much more.

Among the several highlights of the interview, Ye spoke about Drake and 21 Savage. The Yeezy designer described the rappers as “such a great combination” when asked about his work with Ty and knowing whether someone is the right collaborator.

“Man, me and Ty have been doing music for so long,” Ye explained. “What people see now, they probably didn’t realize at first. It’s like, ‘Oh, Ty wrote on ‘FourFiveSeconds.’ Ty wrote on ‘Only One,’ and ‘Real Friends’ and ‘Fade.” He wrote on records I did with Paul McCartney. And now people see these whole albums and are like, ‘Oh wow, they really make good music together, like the best music.’”

Drake and Savage’s collaborations span songs like “Knife Talk” from Certified Lover Boy, “Mr. Right Now,” and “Sneakin’.” Interestingly, the Canadian music star dissed Ye on “Circo Loco” from Her Loss, which was released in 2022.

Referencing their reconciliation for the Free Larry Hoover Concert, Drake spat, “Linking with the opps, b**ch, I did that shit for J. Prince / B**ch, I did it for the mob ties.” Ye responded via Twitter: “Enough already. I done gave this man his flowers multiple times.”

Elsewhere in his sit-down with HYPEBEAST, Ye shared his experience working with North West on new tunes. “I mean, she’s just an amazing artist. That’s what it is. All the music that she’s working on, she’s producing it herself,” he revealed. “It’s just a full expression of who she is, from what she does performance-wise to what she’s thinking of bars-wise.”



The father of four added, “My daughter working with me as a rapper is like me cutting my teeth with The Rolling Stones and U2.” North appeared on “TALKING” from Ye and Ty’s VULTURES 1 in February.