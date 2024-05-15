City Girls Yung Miami and JT

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Yung Miami Defends Her Relationship With JT After Being Accused Of Throwing Shade

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.15.2024

Yung Miami and JT are on good terms despite social media claiming otherwise, the “CFWM” artist clarified on Tuesday (May 14).

A Twitter user shared a screen recording of Miami reacting to Hollywood Unlocked’s post about Sukihana’s “COCAINE” diss aimed at JT. In the footage, the 30-year-old rapper replied with a GIF of Shaq dancing, which many took as her showing support.

Following some back and forth between Miami and online users, a separate account criticized, “Don’t piss me off [right now], Miami. You know exactly why [people are] jumping at you as much as you [are] on social media. You always play this lost character in every situation you start. Cut it out.”

Miami responded, “Piss you off? [I don’t know] you. I SPOKE TO JT. ME AND HER TALKED. WE DON’T HAVE A PROBLEM!!!! It’s y’all; leave me [the f**k] alone!!!!” In another quote-tweet, she added, “That’s my sister! We literally are family at the end of [the] day!”

In April, the City Girls traded words online after Miami accused JT of taking shots at her on songs like “No Bars” and “Sideways.” In a now-deleted post on Twitter, the mother of two argued, “For you to come on here and try to play [the] victim is crazy! Jatavia, you [have] been sneak-dissing me for the LAST COUPLE OF DAYS! I haven’t said s**t back to you! You made two whole songs DISSING ME, and I STILL RAPPED your s**t with my chest, and showed love, so what’s the real problem here?”

Responding to the claims, JT stated, “You’re really losing it! If you thought this, why not speak to me about it?” The pair eventually reconciled publicly, with Miami writing, “Jatavia, I love you. I’m moving on.” Her City Girls counterpart reciprocated the support: “I love you more. I actually love you the most.”

In October 2023, the rap duo released RAW. Despite high-profile features from Usher, Lil Durk, and Juicy J, the album only sold 10,000 copies in its debut week. Since then, Miami and JT have shared several solo singles, including “50/50” and “OKAY.”

News
City Girls
JT
Yung Miami

TRENDING
News

21 Savage Responds To Soulja Boy Threatening Metro Boomin

21 Savage stood up for Metro Boomin after Soulja Boy threatened to “get on his ...
By Ahmad Davis
05.12.2024
News

21 Savage Makes His Stance Clear In New Tweet

21 Savage posted a bold tweet about his thoughts on people who switch sides during ...
By Ahmad Davis
05.11.2024
News

Soulja Boy Doubles Down On His Disrespect Toward 21 Savage And Metro Boomin

Soulja Boy got aggressive on social media after 21 Savage said, “Or what?” in response ...
By Ahmad Davis
05.12.2024
News

Drake Shares A Meme Alluding To New Music Via Instagram Story

Drake shared a new post via Instagram Story that made fans believe that he will ...
By Ahmad Davis
05.12.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories