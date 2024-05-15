News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Yung Miami Defends Her Relationship With JT After Being Accused Of Throwing Shade / 05.15.2024

Yung Miami and JT are on good terms despite social media claiming otherwise, the “CFWM” artist clarified on Tuesday (May 14).

A Twitter user shared a screen recording of Miami reacting to Hollywood Unlocked’s post about Sukihana’s “COCAINE” diss aimed at JT. In the footage, the 30-year-old rapper replied with a GIF of Shaq dancing, which many took as her showing support.

Following some back and forth between Miami and online users, a separate account criticized, “Don’t piss me off [right now], Miami. You know exactly why [people are] jumping at you as much as you [are] on social media. You always play this lost character in every situation you start. Cut it out.”

Miami responded, “Piss you off? [I don’t know] you. I SPOKE TO JT. ME AND HER TALKED. WE DON’T HAVE A PROBLEM!!!! It’s y’all; leave me [the f**k] alone!!!!” In another quote-tweet, she added, “That’s my sister! We literally are family at the end of [the] day!”

BITCH DO WE HAVE A PROBLEM????? https://t.co/DNR0Bp74gR — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 15, 2024

Piss you off? Idk you I SPOKE TO JT ME AND HER TALKED WE DON'T HAVE A PROBLEM‼️‼️ it's yall leave me tf alone!!!! https://t.co/xMQ8Hit8Lb — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 15, 2024

That's my sister! We literally are family at the end of day! https://t.co/eV0bcl0UTR — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 15, 2024

Somebody is paying the neighborhood talk to destroy me lol it's so crazy cause I always supported and reposted that blog! Lmaooooo — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 15, 2024

In April, the City Girls traded words online after Miami accused JT of taking shots at her on songs like “No Bars” and “Sideways.” In a now-deleted post on Twitter, the mother of two argued, “For you to come on here and try to play [the] victim is crazy! Jatavia, you [have] been sneak-dissing me for the LAST COUPLE OF DAYS! I haven’t said s**t back to you! You made two whole songs DISSING ME, and I STILL RAPPED your s**t with my chest, and showed love, so what’s the real problem here?”

Responding to the claims, JT stated, “You’re really losing it! If you thought this, why not speak to me about it?” The pair eventually reconciled publicly, with Miami writing, “Jatavia, I love you. I’m moving on.” Her City Girls counterpart reciprocated the support: “I love you more. I actually love you the most.”

In October 2023, the rap duo released RAW. Despite high-profile features from Usher, Lil Durk, and Juicy J, the album only sold 10,000 copies in its debut week. Since then, Miami and JT have shared several solo singles, including “50/50” and “OKAY.”