Lil Yachty Weighs In On Drake-Kendrick Lamar Beef: "It Was A Cool Thing To Watch"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.17.2024

In April, Kendrick Lamar mentioned Lil Yachty on “euphoria,” one of several diss tracks aimed at Drake. While the Atlanta rapper gave a brief reaction to the song on its release day, he formally addressed it during a recent episode of the “A Safe Place” podcast.

“So many people kept calling and texting me with excitement of my name being used, and for me, it kinda just felt like I really didn’t want anything to do with it,” Yachty confessed. “I got a ton of respect for both of these guys. Honestly, it was a cool thing to watch. I learned so much. It was an honor and blessing to be able to experience it firsthand.”

Yachty later revealed he knew in advance that Lamar would name-drop him. “To be honest, I knew that my name was mentioned before it came out. I didn’t hear the record, but I had got word that I was mentioned. I wasn’t surprised,” he explained.

Having worked closely with Drake in recent years, Yachty also shared his thoughts on the high-profile feud. “Kendrick clearly had a lot more animosity, and you felt it in every song that he dropped,” he said. “Drake dropped great records. But also, let’s be fair: Drake was deemed a loser in this battle before it started because people don’t like him and haven’t.”

He continued, “He’s won for a very long time, and he’s sat at the top of the throne — respectfully, he still sits at the top of the throne. Even if the opinionated masses say that Kendrick won, I don’t think people are gonna stop listening to Drake [or] Drake’s career is gonna flush.”

It’s worth mentioning that Yachty’s alleged reference track for Drake’s “Jumbotron S**t Poppin” surfaced online earlier in the rap beef with Lamar. The QC artist has writing credits on several other songs by the Toronto native, including “Major Distribution,” “Circo Loco,” and “P**sy & Millions.”

The pair also have two formal collaborations: 2020’s “Oprah’s Bank Account” and “Another Late Night,” which appeared on 2023’s For All The Dogs.

