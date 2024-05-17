News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Michael Rubin Gifts Drake One-Of-One Illustration As Annual White Party Invite / 05.17.2024

Drake received a request to attend Michael Rubin’s annual July 4 white party in the Hamptons, and the billionaire’s extravagant gesture made it difficult to turn down.

On Thursday (May 16) night, the “Elevate” rapper shared the invitation on his Instagram Stories. Rubin, the founder of sportswear retailer Fanatics, sent all his guests custom artwork by renowned visual artist George Condo. He captioned the post, “Went from [a] one-bedroom condo to [a] one-of-one Condo” with an exploding head emoji.

Meek Mill also received a similar illustration. He shared his excitement on social media: “The invites [are] real art!” Condo is famous for creating the artwork for Ye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Travis Scott’s “Franchise.”

Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Lil Baby, Lori Harvey, Quavo, DJ Khaled, Damar Hamlin, and Coi Leray were among some of the stars who attended Rubin’s star-studded party in 2023. Additionally, Scott, Jack Harlow, and Druski helped man the DJ booth.

“Might need a whole year for my liver to recover. Incredible night with incredible people! P.S. Good news — we didn’t need the medical tent this year, no major injuries,” Rubin shared in one Instagram post.

Drake previously referenced the former NBA and NHL owner on “When to Say When” from Dark Lane Demo Tapes. He rapped, “I watched Michael Rubin win a million off a couple hands/ I decide what to see next like it’s on demand.”

In 2023, Rubin detailed how Drake trolled him after the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Toronto Raptors during the 2019 playoffs. During an episode of Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s “All the Smoke” podcast, the 51-year-old said, “He sends me a picture of himself wearing Sixers shorts. He said, ‘I’m coming for you.’”

“By the way, I’ve never seen someone FaceTime me more times, and me ignore him more than after that game. He had no chill,” Rubin continued. “We had just lost [to Kawhi’s shot], and he FaceTimed every two seconds. I just never picked up. I just went home depressed.”