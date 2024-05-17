Saweetie

Screenshot of Saweetie’s “NANi” video

Social Media Praises Saweetie's Choreography In "NANi" Music Video

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.17.2024

At midnight (May 17), Saweetie released her new single, “NANi.” The record was accompanied by a visual effort directed by Chandler Lass. It opened with the West Coast rapper brushing her pink hair before segueing into a fun-filled pool party with friends. At one point, she even showed off her dancing skills with high-energy choreography.

“‘NANi’ isn’t just a track; it’s the soundtrack to a good time,” Saweetie said in a press release. “This track [definitely] gives main character energy! This single has been a labor of love, and it’s just the beginning. I’ve been working on this new music for a while, and I’m excited to share more of this journey with you.”

Check out the video for “NANi” below.

With a lot of anticipation behind “NANi,” the track was well-received by fans. One person wrote, “Saweetie gave us a cute summer song. [It’s] making me feel like I’m in 2016.” Another commented, “‘NANi’ will definitely be added to the summer playlist… 10 [out of] 10 song. Good job, mama.”

The artist’s dance moves garnered a lot of praise, too. “I’m obsessed with the choreography,” exclaimed one Twitter user. Elsewhere, someone shared, “Not mad at Saweetie anymore because the video and choreography was worth the wait.”

“NANi” marked Saweetie’s first release since February’s “Richtivities.” In April, she jokingly announced that she was going to rewrite the verses in the first-mentioned record after being pulled into Chris Brown and Quavo’s rap beef.

According to Rolling Stone, the “Tap In” hitmaker previewed four new songs at her release event for “NANi” last night (May 16). Among those was a track that sampled  Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby.”

Music Videos

TRENDING
News

21 Savage Responds To Soulja Boy Threatening Metro Boomin

21 Savage stood up for Metro Boomin after Soulja Boy threatened to “get on his ...
By Ahmad Davis
05.12.2024
News

Ye Says Drake And 21 Savage Are "Such A Great Combination"

Ye likened Drake and 21 Savage’s chemistry to his collaborative efforts with Ty Dolla Sign: ...
By Malcolm Trapp
05.15.2024
News

21 Savage Makes His Stance Clear In New Tweet

21 Savage posted a bold tweet about his thoughts on people who switch sides during ...
By Ahmad Davis
05.11.2024
News

Social Media Reacts To Cardi B Possibly Scrapping Her Plans To Release An Album In 2024

Although the rapper will still commit to features, Cardi B announced she’s “relaxing this year” ...
By Malcolm Trapp
05.15.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories