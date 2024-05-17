Music Videos Screenshot of Saweetie’s “NANi” video Social Media Praises Saweetie's Choreography In "NANi" Music Video / 05.17.2024

At midnight (May 17), Saweetie released her new single, “NANi.” The record was accompanied by a visual effort directed by Chandler Lass. It opened with the West Coast rapper brushing her pink hair before segueing into a fun-filled pool party with friends. At one point, she even showed off her dancing skills with high-energy choreography.

“‘NANi’ isn’t just a track; it’s the soundtrack to a good time,” Saweetie said in a press release. “This track [definitely] gives main character energy! This single has been a labor of love, and it’s just the beginning. I’ve been working on this new music for a while, and I’m excited to share more of this journey with you.”

Check out the video for “NANi” below.

With a lot of anticipation behind “NANi,” the track was well-received by fans. One person wrote, “Saweetie gave us a cute summer song. [It’s] making me feel like I’m in 2016.” Another commented, “‘NANi’ will definitely be added to the summer playlist… 10 [out of] 10 song. Good job, mama.”

The artist’s dance moves garnered a lot of praise, too. “I’m obsessed with the choreography,” exclaimed one Twitter user. Elsewhere, someone shared, “Not mad at Saweetie anymore because the video and choreography was worth the wait.”

“NANi” marked Saweetie’s first release since February’s “Richtivities.” In April, she jokingly announced that she was going to rewrite the verses in the first-mentioned record after being pulled into Chris Brown and Quavo’s rap beef.

According to Rolling Stone, the “Tap In” hitmaker previewed four new songs at her release event for “NANi” last night (May 16). Among those was a track that sampled Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby.”

.@Saweetie nani will definitely be added to the summer playlist. 10/10 song, good job mama pic.twitter.com/bjq35TUShG — 𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐈❄️🥕🐇 (@hornycoxainee) May 17, 2024

saweetie gave us a cute summer song making me feel like im in 2016- pic.twitter.com/KQqE8d79S3 — yazz. (@beencuntry) May 17, 2024