News Astrida Valigorsky / Stringer via Getty Images GloRilla's New Song Snippet Is Going Viral / 05.18.2024

GloRilla is in a groove musically. After announcing her stadium tour with Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla dropped her sophomore album, Ehhthang Ehhthang.

The CMG signee had been teasing the new project for a while, but after the explosion of her latest single, “Yeah Glo!,” the stage was perfectly set for her new 12-song LP. The project features Moneybagg Yo, Kevo Muney, Boston Richie, Megan Thee Stallion and Finesse2Tymes.

On Friday (May 17), GloRilla shared a song snippet with a few of her friends during a tour stop, which has become a moment online. In the preview, she rapped, “It’s 7 p.m. Friday, it’s 95 degrees/ I don’t got no n**ga, and don’t no n**ga got me.” She closed the snippet by saying, “60,000 fans and they came to see me dance/ Got a million and one haters, and they all can kiss my a**.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glo Da P (@glorillapimp)

One fan in the comments said, “The one in the green throwing that little bell pepper.” Another fan wrote, “She snapped,” and Omeretta claimed, “[’cause] the t**ties doing what they [supposed] to.” On Twitter, one user said, “Glorilla know how to make hits.” Someone else explained, “Glorilla going on a run like she did when she first came out.”

Glorilla going on a run like she did when she first came out https://t.co/mfs1080NtC — JaiVibez🥶 (@daystack) May 18, 2024

My fav female rapper is Glorilla — Quel 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@_quelbringhell) May 18, 2024

In April, GloRilla was arrested in Gwinnett County, Georgia, for a DUI. The incident occurred early morning on April 16 after the musician was pulled over for allegedly making an illegal U-turn at a red light.

The “Lick Or Sum” rapper notably experienced a wardrobe malfunction and several embarrassing moments, as shown in bodycam footage released on the evening of April 18. In the video, GloRilla was wearing a string bikini top and inadvertently exposed herself while speaking to authorities. A female officer helped cover her a minute later, to which she responded, “Thanks.”