News Sergione Infuso – Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Yachty Responds To Fan On Twitter Regarding Drake And Kendrick Lamar's Beef / 05.18.2024

Friday (May 17) afternoon, Lil Yachty took to the app formerly known as Twitter to respond to a fan’s thoughts on his latest interview.

He started by saying, “Drizzys, you making s**t what it’s not; everybody and they mama know what side I’m on. You fans be overdoing s**t. I didn’t go into any specifics of the songs. Stop trying to spin a narrative.”

The user responded, “Man, get the f**k off my face with this [bulls**t], I simply reposted your OWN WORDS – you said you don’t think drake won or lost, you have respect for the guy who called him a certified pedophile and said that song is banging. What kind of friend are you? You stayed silent watching your friend’s character get attacked, you actually made it worse with that interview. PICK A SIDE OR SHUT UP.”

@drizzyys u making shit what it’s not, everybody and they mama kno what side I’m on. U fans be over doin shit. I didn’t go into any specifics of the songs. Stop tryna spin narrative — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) May 17, 2024

The Drake collaborator commented, “Suck a d**k nerd, it wasn’t my beef to speak in… f**k you want me to do? Jump on a feature? I said I felt like nobody won. The whole thing was stupid to begin with. When I support him, I’m d**k riding, when I dont say s**t, I switched up. This internet s**t is so lame. Can’t win.”

man get the fck off my face with this BS, i simply reposted your OWN WORDS – you said you don’t think drake won or lost, you have respect for the guy who called him a certified pedophile & said that song is banging. what kind of friend are you? you stayed silent watching your… — أ (@drizzyys) May 17, 2024

Suck a dick nerd, it wasn’t my beef to speak in..fuck u want me to do? Jump on a feature? I said I felt like nobody won. The whole thing was stupid to begin with. When I support him I’m dick riding, when I dont say shit I switched up. This internet shit is so lame . Can’t win https://t.co/kGScohduP7 — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) May 17, 2024

The back and forth came after Lil Yachty said, “So many people kept calling and texting me with the excitement of my name being used, and for me, it kinda just felt like I really didn’t want anything to do with it.” He continued, “I got a ton of respect for both of these guys. Honestly, it was a cool thing to watch. I learned so much. It was an honor and a blessing to be able to experience it firsthand.”

He closed the conversation, explaining, “Kendrick clearly had a lot more animosity, and you felt it in every song that he dropped.” He said, “Drake dropped great records. But also, let’s be fair: Drake was deemed a loser in this battle before it started because people don’t like him and haven’t.”

He continued, “He’s won for a very long time, and he’s sat at the top of the throne — respectfully, he still sits at the top of the throne. Even if the opinionated masses say that Kendrick won, I don’t think people are going to stop listening to Drake [or] Drake’s career is going to flush.”