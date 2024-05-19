News Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer via Getty Images Cardi B Reacts To Boosting A Spicy Ramen Company's Stock By 30 Percent / 05.19.2024

Cardi B is one of the most famous people on the planet. Recently, the power of her likeness was on full display after she shared a video of herself trying a spicy ramen brand alongside famous food critic Keith Lee.

According to a report by Fortune, following the viral TikTok video, the South Korean ramen maker reported that its stock had gone up over 30 percent. After the report came out, Cardi B reacted to the video, saying, “Wow… I need to stop trying stuff for free.”

😂😂😂😂wow …I need to stop trying stuff for free 😂 https://t.co/PqcGc1wtRu — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 18, 2024

One fan said, “Cardi, you really need to visit Korea. They LOVE you over there.” Another user stated, “Sister, you made me order them noodles. They are coming today.” Someone else said, “I promise you, no one would pay you to try their products.”

The “Up” rapper has been met with mixed reactions due to her recent political statements. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the emcee said, “I don’t f**k with both of y’all n**gas,” regarding Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The rapper further explained her frustration: “It’s just like, d**n, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there [are] solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f**cking thing.”

Doubling down on her recent claim under a SpiritualWord post on Instagram, the “Bongos” emcee said, “I know you guys might think I’m irresponsible for this statement, but I truly just don’t like these candidates. Trump is trying to start a dictatorship and take the rights of women, and the other is funding a war where millions are getting [killed]. I was over it when a bomb hit a hospital and Biden [brushed] it off and lied on how it happened. I don’t want MY VOTE to be a part of whatever comes in the next four years; I just don’t want nothing to do with it. Everyone can do as they please. Local elections matter to me more.”