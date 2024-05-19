News John Sciulli / Stringer via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images and Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Gunna Isn't Paying Attention To The Beef Between Kendrick Lamar And Drake / 05.19.2024

Gunna isn’t focused on anything but himself these days. Following the release of his new LP, One of Wun, the Atlanta-bred melodic rapper is locked in.

In a new interview with TMZ, he was asked if any beef, including Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s, going on in Hip Hop made him second guess his release date. He said, “I’m in my own world. I don’t even really see other s**t that’s going on. It’s hard to see it.”

On May 10, Gunna released his new album. The 20-song project boasted features from Leon Bridges, Roddy Ricch, Normani and Offset. A headlining tour with support from Flo Milli will accompany the Turbo-executive-produced album.

</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>

In a recent interview with Billboard, Turbo told esteemed journalist Michael Saponora, “We probably recorded 100 records. I have three on this album. The rest are to my producers signed to me, under The Playmakers. They have the lion’s share of the album, with 10-12 tracks. I executive-produced it with The Playmakers. The process is ultimate confidence. It’s having fun, really, this time. In the last album, we were in a place with him getting out of jail. Super-fun, super-summertime, super-girly records. Stuff to just have fun that you could just listen to.”

In that interview, Turbo elaborated on the background of the LP’s lead single “whatsapp (wassam).” The famed producer claimed that “whatsapp” was a true story when asked about it. “We went to an invite — one of our buddies had an event out here in LA. It was one of those billionaire-type of LA events. They seen Gunna there, and wanted him to perform two songs out of nowhere,” he explained.

“Like, ‘Hey, can you perform two songs?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I don’t know…’ They go, ‘We’ll give you $200,000.’ I looked at him, he looked at me and I said, ‘You need to perform the f**king songs.’ They were like from a different country, so they had to basically get the WhatsApp numbers to be able to handle the business and get the wiring information,” he said.