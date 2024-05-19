News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Purchases $40 Million Home In Los Angeles / 05.19.2024

Kendrick Lamar seems to be going big with his latest purchase. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Compton-raised emcee has purchased a $40 million home in Los Angeles’ Brentwood area.

The prestigious California community is home to A-list stars like Reese Witherspoon, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Alessandra Ambrosio, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Hanks, Robert Redford and Michelle Pfeiffer. Drake even name-dropped LeBron James in a song referring to his purchasing habits in that area on “Omertà.”

The new home is reportedly over 16,000 square feet, making it one of the most expensive homes purchased in the area in years. Interestingly enough, during the Hip Hop Battle Royale, his current rap foe, Drake, poked fun at Lamar for having a “NY apartment” rather than living on the West Coast.

At the end of his now-deleted “Taylor Made Freestyle,” the Canadian rapper spat, “Dot, I know you’re in that NY apartment, you strugglin’ right now, I know it/ In the notepad doing lyrical gymnastics, my boy/ You better have a motherf**kin’ quintuple entendre on that s**t/ Some s**t I don’t even understand, like/ That s**t better be crazy, we waitin’ on you.”

This new purchase couldn’t have come better following Lamar’s statement track, “Not Like Us.” The Mustard-produced Billboard No. 1 smash has been going viral for its ability to make people dance and its hilarious lyrics targeted at Drake.

On the track, he rapped, “Certified boogeyman, I’m the one that up the score with ’em/ Walk him down, whole time, I know he got some h** in him/ Pole on him, extort s**t, bully Death Row on him/ Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/ To any b**ch that talk to him and they in love/ Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him.”