Rod Wave

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Rod Wave Teases New Music Following His Public Break Up

By Ahmad Davis
  /  05.19.2024

Following a public breakup with his most recent girlfriend, Rod Wave has been vocal on social media.

Although he claimed he wanted producers to stop sending him “sad beats,” he has been teasing some new tracks aligning with the somber style that made him famous.

Thursday (May 16), Wave tweeted, “Stop sending me [them] sad a** beats. [That] s**t [is over]; I need some Future type s**t.” He subsequently got a response from the “Mask Off” artist’s leading producer, Metro Boomin, who wrote, “Let’s go!”

While it’s uncertain if the two will get a chance to collaborate, fans are already excited about what they could possibly cook up. “That next album [is] about to break the internet,” said one Twitter user.

In a few new posts on his Instagram Story, the Florida-raised emcee can be seen singing lyrics to an unreleased track with the caption, “The saddest part is in six months I will be back in love doing the same thing.” Shortly after, he posted a picture of his studio set up, saying, “[This is that] 2018 run.”

Back in April, Rod Wave was taken into custody in Florida for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Per the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the rapper was apprehended in Pinellas County after allegedly fleeing police. While not much is currently known about Wave’s arrest, his bond was set to $0.

“As much as he prays in his songs, he’ll be aight,” stated one user underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s post. Another comment, which amassed over 1,000 likes, read, “He gon’ be crying for an entire album ’bout this s**t.” Others called for the musician’s freedom.

Rod Wave has been known for his vulnerable music since he began his career. While some fans complain about its sad nature, others believe that he is helping other people deal with life’s obstacles by giving them someone to relate to.

Rod Wave

