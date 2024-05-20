News Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Brings The Heat In Her Freestyle Over Far East Movement’s “Like A G6” / 05.20.2024

Today (May 20), Megan Thee Stallion returned with a freestyle over Far East Movement’s 2009 classic, “Like A G6.”

Similar to her previous iteration of “#MeganMonday,” the Houston artist confidently stood in front of a microphone and a minimal backdrop while dropping bars. This time she wore a pink crop top and red leather pants that matched her headphones.

“Megan this, Megan that, b**ch, boohoo / You’re really mad Megan ain’t wanna f**k with you / Dog a** b**ch, long hair like a Shih Tzu / Thumbin’ through this motherf**kin’ dough like fufu / In the booth, I’m the one they can’t hang with / Def Jam, y’all lettin’ jokes get famous,” she rapped.

Check out the freestyle below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Later in her impromptu verse, Megan spat lines like, “B**ch, you wanna be me, the new you look like my old ID / If I stop running now, I bet the whole game freeze” and “On ballpoint, I got the best pen in the game.”

It’s hard to disagree with the award-winning rapper, especially with the recent success of “HISS.” The record claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in February, marking her first as a solo artist. Additionally, it opened the publication’s Global 200 index with a whopping 39.6 million streams and 99,000 sold.

Earlier this month, Megan debuted “BOA.” Although it didn’t chart as high as its predecessor, the track amassed over 10 million YouTube views in just 10 days. Both songs are expected to appear on the rapper’s forthcoming album.

In February, the “Savage” hitmaker announced her one-of-a-kind distribution deal with Warner Music Group. The partnership allowed her to release music via Hot Girl Productions with the backing of a major label. “This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of my life and career,” she explained. “I’m really focused on building an empire and growing as an entrepreneur, so I’m proud to take this next step in my journey.”