It’s been roughly three months since Tyla shared her self-titled debut album. Today (May 20), one of the project’s standout cuts, “Jump,” received a visual companion.

Directed by Nabil, the video showed Tyla returning to her hometown of Johannesburg, South Africa. In one scene, Gunna drove the “Water” singer around in a red lowrider, while another saw her holding up traffic to show off her dance moves. The pair also shared screentime in a local nightclub.

“Only gotta make a call and I’m here / Gunna wanna know your vibe, oh, yeah / Listen to me, I put some carats in your ear / Make this stick jump, I want to put it in her rear / Wanna give D, I serve it like a dealer,” Gunna rapped in his featured verse. Elsewhere, Skillibeng lent his vocals to the opening and outro: “Original girl, you are no replica / Smooth, dean, no regular degular / Pretty for real and pretty pon my cellular.”

Watch the music video for “Jump” below.

“Jump” is the latest track from TYLA to get a visual effort. On the day of the LP’s release, the South African songstress graced fans with the companion for “ART,” which has over 14 million YouTube views to date. “Water,” “Truth or Dare” and “Butterflies” received similar treatments.

Tyla was initially slated to hit the road to promote the album in March. However, the trek was delayed due to a worsening injury, she revealed via Instagram. Earlier this month, fans got an update via the artist’s sit-down with ELLE.

“Tour is definitely going to come, probably late in the year. For now, I want to do more visuals and more interacting with people,” she explained. “I’m excited to see how the music travels and what people create out of it because I already know people are going to come up with whatever they come up with, so I’m looking forward to seeing how they do that.”