News Astrida Valigorsky / Stringer via Getty Images GloRilla Jokingly Claims Her Mixtape Will Make Fans' Butts Grow Bigger / 05.21.2024

GloRilla’s latest project, Ehhthang Ehhthang, came out in April with much anticipation from Hip Hop fans.

Early this morning (May 21), the Memphis rapper reacted to a Twitter user who commented on her figure. “Hold [the f**k] up. I see why [GloRilla’s] a** [is] fat. Her album got me doing extra reps in the gym,” the original remark read.

GloRilla quote-tweeted the post and replied, “My mixtape literally will make yo’ a** grow. I seen it with my own two eyes.” Her response even got a few fan testaments, with one person claiming, “It’s true, like suddenly it feels like I’m walking around with another lil’ human on my back. So, just be cautious. I be knocking people over and all.”

It’s true, like suddenly it feels like I’m walking around with another lil human on my back. 😪 so just be cautious I be knocking people over and all — 🇯🇲| мαяιє тєαѕє (@mariitheestalli) May 21, 2024

Ehhthang Ehhthang arrived with a few high-energy songs worth adding to listeners’ workout playlists. It included her Billboard Hot 100-charting single “Yeah Glo!” as well as “All Dere” featuring Moneybagg Yo, the Finesse2Tymes-assisted “Finesse Da Glo,” and “In Dat Mode,” among others.

“The songs are just so raw,” GloRilla explained during an interview with Angie Martinez. “I was going back to my roots. I rebranded on it because last year, I was just trying to go so big when I was in album mode. So, I went back to the roots with my mixtape instead of putting out an album. I’m like, ‘I’ma give ‘em some raw gangsta music before I put my album out’ because I feel like I waited too long to drop last year.”

Ehhthang Ehhthang also contained “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion. The song became a fixture on the Houston artist’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” which GloRilla is currently supporting throughout its U.S. leg. The pair are scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York tonight, followed by the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday (May 22).