Shenseea’s sophomore studio album, Never Gets Late Here, is expected to come out this Friday (May 24). Ahead of its release, the Jamaican dancehall singer and rapper shared a tantalizing trailer that has fans excited.

In a clip posted yesterday (May 20), Shenseea was seen riding a green dragon with a preview of her forthcoming song “NaNa” in the backdrop. Immediately, social media users began comparing the video to “Game of Thrones,” which carried similar motifs relating to the mythical creature.

“Game of Shenseea,” read one of the top comments. Another person referenced Daenerys Targaryen from the TV series: “Not you riding one of Khaleesi’s dragons.” One of the artist’s fans also praised the snippet of “NaNa” by writing, “Now Shenseea, why [are] you doing this to us when it’s only Monday? Love this song already, and I want more.”

Check out the trailer and its reactions below.

In an interview with Billboard, Shenseea described her emotions leading up to the full-length release. “I’m feeling really good. You know, I’m excited. It’s my second project. So, a little bit nervous because, you know, you set a tone with the first one,” the “Lick” creator explained. “You should always try to beat the first one. So, it’s a little bit pressuring, but I’m still excited and just going with it nonetheless.”



She continued, “It’s pretty deep. I love timeless music. That’s the type of music that I grew up on. That’s the type of music I think that lasts and really inspires great artists to come. I want to be able to do that as well because I’ve been inspired by many great artists.”

Shenseea teased Never Gets Late Here with a slew of singles earlier this year. Starting with the Masicka and Di Genius-assisted “Hit & Run” in January, she subsequently debuted “Die For You” in March. In April, the artist blessed listeners with “Neva Neva.” Coi Leray, Anitta, and Wizkid are also expected to appear on the LP.