YG Announces 'Just Re'd Up 3' And Accompanying Tour Featuring Doe Boy / 05.21.2024

On Monday (May 20), YG announced his new album, Just Re’d Up 3, will be released in July. He also revealed dates for the accompanying “Just Re’d Up Tour,” which will feature support from Cleveland rapper Doe Boy and his longtime disc jockey, DJ Vision.

The “Just Re’d Up Tour” will kick off on June 28 in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium, with subsequent stops in Portland, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Chicago, New York, Dallas, and Houston, among other cities. The show run will come to a close on Aug. 17 in Hawaii.

Tickets for the trek are slated to go on sale this Friday (May 24) at 10 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, the presale begins on May 21 at 10:30 a.m. PT via YG’s official website.

ARTIST PRESALE TOMORROW 11:30am pst pic.twitter.com/pEyLmKLgW3 — yg (@YG) May 20, 2024

YG’s tour announcement came after the release of his first solo track of the year, “KNOCKA.” Throughout the song, the 34-year-old artist made references to The Notorious B.I.G., NLE Choppa, and various designer brands.

“My new b**ch give me throat, I call her Lady Gaga/ My roster don’t let me get messy, like pasta/ The movies, I made ’em with b**ches, need Oscars/ The Gucci, the Louis, the Fendi, the Prada,” he rapped. “And when you on the top, all the boppers let you dot ’em/ Her daddy went home, now lil’ daddy got her/ Slut her out proper like NLE Choppa.”

In 2023, the Compton emcee was supposed to hit the road with Tyga for their “Str8 To The Klub Tour.” Although they canceled the show run, which notably included Saweetie as a supporting act, fans still received Hit Me When U Leave the Klub: The Playlist in September of that year.

YG’s last solo project, I GOT ISSUES, debuted in 2022. It housed “Scared Money” featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo, “Toxic,” and “Go Dumb,” to mention a few fan favorites.