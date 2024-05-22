New Music Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Don Toliver Calls On Cash Cobain And Charlie Wilson For "Attitude" / 05.22.2024

Don Toliver’s forthcoming album, HARDSTONE PSYCHO, is expected to drop in the coming weeks. Today (May 22), he announced the preorder alongside a new record titled “Attitude” featuring Charlie Wilson and Cash Cobain.

Produced by the New York native, the track saw Toliver floating over a drill beat that sampled Snoop Dogg’s 2002 classic “Beautiful.” The Cactus Jack artist spat, “I’m short on my lean, I’m Baby Keem/ Ring cost a quarter K, it’s five percent when she ride with me/ It’s like Tia, Tamera, can’t even compare ’em/ N**ga, don’t play with the stones, you play, I dare you.”

Wilson lent his vocals to the interlude, while Cobain dropped a few bars of his own. “I got what you need, n**gas can’t f**k with me/ You wanna move slizzy? Then come to me/ Wanna have fun with me? Like, I’m a rich n**ga, no bum in me,” the rapper and beatmaker said. “I wanna rump, like, rump with me/ I f**k her so good, she gon’ cum for me.”

Peep the record below.

Toliver’s HARDSTONE PSYCHO was initially announced at Rolling Loud California earlier this year. He later confirmed the project with an album trailer that contained cameos from Ty Dolla Sign and Travis Scott, among others.

The LP will follow 2023’s Love Sick, which boasted collaborations with the likes of GloRilla, Lil Durk, Justin Bieber, Future, Wizkid, and Brent Faiyaz. Standout cuts included “Bus Stop,” “Private Landing,” and “4 Me.”

“It’s crazy to see it out in the world, definitely a good feeling,” Toliver said of the 16-song body of work while speaking with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden. “I started working on this project [in] late April 2022, and I just haven’t stopped working on it since. Even to this day. It’s crazy. It’s been an ongoing process and it’s been very tedious. Every single day. I definitely need a vacation. I’m not gonna lie to you.”