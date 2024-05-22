Muni Long and Mariah Carey

Muni Long Taps Mariah Carey For "Made For Me (Remix)"

By Malcolm Trapp
  05.22.2024

Muni Long teamed up with Mariah Carey for the remix of her viral hit “Made For Me,” released on Tuesday (May 21) night.

The new rendition preserved Long’s initial opening verse, with Carey adding vocals to the chorus as well as her own lyrics in the latter part of the track. “See, I didn’t know there could be someone for me/ Someone completely and fully, oh my/ Every night, look in your eyes/ Touchin’ your body, I’m so satisfied,” the five-time Grammy winner sang.

“When I got the call from [Jermaine Dupri] to work on the ‘Made For Me’ remix, I said yes immediately. Muni is an amazing writer and performer, and this collaboration is a match made in heaven,” Carey said in a press release.

The “Made For Me” remix arrived eight months after Long debuted the original song, which notably became her second release as a lead artist to land on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her previous appearance came in the form of “Hrs & Hrs.” The record, which peaked at No. 16, won Best R&B Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 

“Listening to Mariah Carey and Muni Long on repeat,” wrote one fan when talking about the latest music offering. “Their voices sound so beautiful together.” Another person shared, “The intro, the harmonies, the whistles… MARIAH’S VOICE IS HEAVENLY! Inject this song into my veins now, please!”

In June, Long will join Chris Brown’s “The 11:11 Tour” as a supporting act. The “Time Machine” artist is scheduled to perform at stops in Detroit, Chicago, Brooklyn, Montreal, and Toronto, among others.

On the other hand, Carey recently kicked off her Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live. “The idea was brought to me about doing a residency in Vegas, and I just thought, ‘Hm, do we want to do that?’” Carey told Rolling Stone. “I was going to do it in the traditional way. And then when I thought about doing the Celebration of Mimi and bringing back the songs — many of which I’d never performed — I just thought, ‘That’s the way to do it.’”

