News Olivia Wong / Stringer via Getty Images Saweetie Responds To Social Media User Who Called Her A "One-Hit Wonder" And Later Asked For Brunch / 05.22.2024

Today (May 22), Saweetie made headlines after discovering a fan’s critical tweet from nearly four years ago, not even 24 hours after they invited her out to eat.

“Sis, we need to do brunch one day,” read a post shared by the social media user on Tuesday (May 21). At first, Saweetie seemed open to the opportunity and responded, “What city?”

However, the rapper had a change of heart after seeing an old tweet that read, “I love Saweetie, but sis is a one-hit wonder. [I don’t care] what y’all say, I knew her next song wasn’t gon’ be a hit.” Given the timeline, the woman was likely referring to “Tap In,” which came out in June 2020. Ironically, the track went on to be one of her most well-known.

Either way, Saweetie had a playful reply. She shared an image of Tyra Banks from “America’s Next Top Model” with the caption, “The results are in.”

The incident went viral on social media, with several people chiming in underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s reshare. “I’m confused. She said she loved her in the tweet,” read one reply. Elsewhere, someone came to the defense of Saweetie’s music: “Y’all don’t understand. She [makes] money [from songs] that [are] fit for movies, commercials, stores, etc.! Although [she’s] singing about [p**sy], the upbeat tone gives so many opportunities!”

Last Friday (May 17), Saweetie debuted “NANi” alongside its accompanying visuals. It marked her second release that hit streaming platforms this year, preceded by “Richtivities.” In the interim, she graced fans with “IMMORTAL FREESTYLE,” which was only uploaded to YouTube and SoundCloud.

“‘NANi’ isn’t just a track; it’s the soundtrack to a good time,” the rapper explained in a press release. “This track [definitely] gives main character energy! This single has been a labor of love, and it’s just the beginning. I’ve been working on this new music for a while, and I’m excited to share more of this journey with you.”