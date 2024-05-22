News NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Tems Shares Heartfelt Moment With Young Performer In Times Square / 05.22.2024

Tems has a heart of gold. On Tuesday (May 21) night, the “Free Mind” songstress was walking the streets of Times Square in Manhattan, NY when she spotted a performer by the name of Creed B Good. She gifted the young boy a $100 bill and received a pleasant reaction in return.

Taken aback by the interaction, he embraced Tems and shouted into the mic, “I got $100!” Good then gave her another hug before continuing a live rendition of “Blue” from his recent project, BAD.

“Thank you, [Tems]. You were so warm and cozy,” Good wrote on Instagram this morning (May 22). “I love your song [‘Higher’]; it’s so good. Also, I’m NOT going to spend the $100. I’m going to frame it until we meet again when I’m big like you and pass it to another kid with big dreams.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tems SZN . (@temsszn)

On Monday (May 20), Tems served as a musical guest for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” She performed “Love Me JeJe” and the title track from her forthcoming studio debut, Born In The Wild. Backed by a seven-piece band and two vocalists, she crooned, “It’s all over the news, all over the news, I notice/ Under the sun, strugglin’ to find my focus/ When I was young, younger than my mind, I was always/ Runnin’ away/ Up in the night, wishin’ somebody knew me.”

Born In The Wild will be released on June 7. Shortly after, the Nigerian singer is expected to begin her world tour. Starting with the Eventim Apollo in London on June 12, she’ll make subsequent stops in Paris, Oslo, Berlin, and Amsterdam as a part of the U.K. and European leg.

The North American show run is scheduled to kick off on Aug. 22 at The Fillmore Miami Beach. Afterward, fans can catch Tems in Orlando, Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, to mention a few major cities.