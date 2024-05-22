Tems

NBC / Contributor via Getty Images

Tems Shares Heartfelt Moment With Young Performer In Times Square

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.22.2024

Tems has a heart of gold. On Tuesday (May 21) night, the “Free Mind” songstress was walking the streets of Times Square in Manhattan, NY when she spotted a performer by the name of Creed B Good. She gifted the young boy a $100 bill and received a pleasant reaction in return.

Taken aback by the interaction, he embraced Tems and shouted into the mic, “I got $100!” Good then gave her another hug before continuing a live rendition of “Blue” from his recent project, BAD.

“Thank you, [Tems]. You were so warm and cozy,” Good wrote on Instagram this morning (May 22). “I love your song [‘Higher’]; it’s so good. Also, I’m NOT going to spend the $100. I’m going to frame it until we meet again when I’m big like you and pass it to another kid with big dreams.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tems SZN . (@temsszn)

On Monday (May 20), Tems served as a musical guest for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” She performed “Love Me JeJe” and the title track from her forthcoming studio debut, Born In The Wild. Backed by a seven-piece band and two vocalists, she crooned, “It’s all over the news, all over the news, I notice/ Under the sun, strugglin’ to find my focus/ When I was young, younger than my mind, I was always/ Runnin’ away/ Up in the night, wishin’ somebody knew me.”

Born In The Wild will be released on June 7. Shortly after, the Nigerian singer is expected to begin her world tour. Starting with the Eventim Apollo in London on June 12, she’ll make subsequent stops in Paris, Oslo, Berlin, and Amsterdam as a part of the U.K. and European leg.

The North American show run is scheduled to kick off on Aug. 22 at The Fillmore Miami Beach.  Afterward, fans can catch Tems in Orlando, Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, to mention a few major cities.

News
Tems

TRENDING
News

J. Cole's Manager Opens Up About 'Heated' Confrontation with Diddy

By Devin
05.24.2021
News

Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Purchases $40 Million Home In Los Angeles

According to the ‘Wall Street Journal,’ popular emcee Kendrick Lamar purchased a $40 million home ...
By Ahmad Davis
05.19.2024
News

GloRilla's New Song Snippet Is Going Viral

GloRilla shared a new snippet while on tour with Megan Thee Stallion. The song has ...
By Ahmad Davis
05.18.2024
News

Rod Wave Teases New Music Following His Public Break Up

Rod Wave hinted at new music, expressing his feelings regarding his most recent public breakup ...
By Ahmad Davis
05.19.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories