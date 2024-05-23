Interest Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images 6 Gemini Singers You Should Know / 05.23.2024

Born between May 21 and June 20, Geminis are air signs ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. The astrological positioning endows those under it with various traits including adaptability, intellectual curiosity and profound communication skills.

In music, Gemini’s characteristics translate into artistic flexibility and an innovative approach to genres and styles, hence why some of the biggest names in the world — think Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Lauryn Hill — shine so bright. They tend to be pioneers, whether through creating new sounds or redefining existing genres.

To celebrate Gemini season, Rap-Up rounded up a list of singers who should absolutely be on your radar, if they aren’t already. Check them out below.

1. Normani

Normani, born on May 31, 1996, epitomizes the Gemini trait of adaptability, as she’s gracefully transitioned from being in a quintet to solo stardom. Initially gaining recognition with Fifth Harmony, her ability to shine post-group breakup is a testament to the sign’s gift of reinvention and versatility. Her string of successful collaborations, including “Love Lies” with Khalid and “Wild Side” with Cardi B, further proves her talents and appeal across various musical styles, such as R&B and pop.

“I know me, I’m multifaceted. I’m different people, and I’m also a Gemini, [so] I’m 20 different people in one day,” Normani told ESSENCE Girls United.

2. Fetty Wap

“Yeah, baby!” Just like many of his Gemini counterparts, Fetty Wap embodies the sign’s hallmark trait of adaptability. After rocketing to fame with 2014’s “Trap Queen,” he didn’t settle. The New Jersey native, born on June 7, 1991, kept the momentum going with a slew of hits including “679,” “My Way,” and “Wake Up,” to name a few.

Fetty’s signature singing and rapping set the tone for his career, and the music style continued in his self-titled debut album and Coke Zoo. The singer-songwriter’s continual evolution in artistic endeavors is a core aspect of Gemini’s moldable nature, always ready to explore new facets of their environment.

3. Jorja Smith

R&B-wise, Jorja Smith is arguably one of the greatest talents to emerge from the United Kingdom in the past decade. The songstress’ storytelling skills match her passionate vocal delivery, capturing audiences and reflecting the Gemini characteristic of effectively communicating complex feelings and ideas. Born on June 11, 1997, Smith first caught her big break with the debut single “Blue Lights.”

Since then, the musician has worked with everyone from Stormzy (“Let Me Down”) to Drake (“Get It Together” and “Jorja Interlude”). When asked about the traits of her zodiac sign, she told The FADER, “Two-faced… No! But we have two personalities. Michael Jackson was a Gemini; Kanye [West], Lauryn Hill, [and] a lot of people [who] are amazing artists are Geminis. Maybe I’ll join them!”

4. Masego

Born on June 8, 1993, Masego is a prime example of Gemini’s versatility and curiosity. Tracks like “Mystery Lady” and “Tadow” showcase his inherent Gemini traits of intellectual exploration and malleability through its blending of jazz, R&B and Hip Hop. The Jamaican-born musician put the duality of Gems front and center in “Two Sides (I’m So Gemini)” as he sang, “Two sides, choose your fighter / I’ll be your type, it’s a fine line / I’m so Gemini, Gemini / Who you tryna see tonight, see tonight?”

5. Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy reps his star sign unapologetically. In 2022, the singer debuted his sophomore album titled Gemini Rights. The 10-track project boasted several features from his R&B contemporaries and standout cuts like “Mercury,” in which he sang, “Gemini scope give me depth till I’m dead / But I can’t seem to get the f**k out of my head.”

Born on May 23, 1998, Lacy has a knack for blending various musical styles, such as funk and R&B, which mirrors the Gemini love for variety and experimentation. Projects like 2019’s Apollo XXI and 2020’s The Lo-Fis cement his sign’s creative strengths while pushing the boundaries of genre.

6. Ayra Starr

Joining the likes of Tyla and Tems, Ayra Starr is among the many artists shaping how African music is seen around the globe. The singer-songwriter was born on June 14, 2002 in Cotonou, Benin and later raised in Nigeria. Her debut album, 19 & Dangerous, speaks directly to a generation, addressing themes from youthful rebellion to personal empowerment — a reflection of a Gemini’s duality within their creative expression.