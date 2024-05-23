Nicki Minaj

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Jessie J, Nicki Minaj, And Ariana Grande's "Bang Bang" Becomes First All-Female Collaboration To Be RIAA-Certified Diamond

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.23.2024

Today (May 23), Nicki Minaj earned her second Diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for her contributions to Jessie J’s “Bang Bang.” The track, which also featured Ariana Grande, debuted in 2010 and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The trio shot the accompanying visuals — nearing 2 billion YouTube views at the time of reporting — days after the song topped the iTunes charts. It subsequently appeared on both Jessie’s third studio album, Sweet Talker, and the deluxe edition of Grande’s second, My Everything.

During an interview with Glamour, Jessie detailed how the collaboration came together. “I recorded the first verse, and then [someone played it for] Nicki in the studio. [She] was like, ‘I’ve got to jump on this.’ We didn’t go to her and ask. She wanted to do it,” the singer explained. “I’ll never forget: I was in my bedroom in my flat in London, and I got sent the version with Nicki on it. I just sat at the end of my bed holding my phone, staring at the floor, going, ‘How the f**k did I land this?’ I literally felt like I’d won a competition.”

Minaj’s first Diamond certification came from “Super Bass,” one of several surefire cuts from Pink Friday. In 2021, she took to Instagram to express her gratitude alongside a video of the plaque.

“Thank you for over a decade of support, Barbz. Special [thanks] to Ester Dean, Kane [Beatz], Juice, Taylor Swift, Sofia Grace, Rosie [McClelland], Ellen [DeGeneres], Young Money/Cash Money, and Republic [Records],” she captioned the post. “This one was released [before] the streaming era, so millions of fans actually purchased the song. I’m so grateful for you guys. Sending love and blessings your way.”

Other Hip Hop artists in the Diamond club include Lil Baby and Gunna for “Drip Too Hard,” Cardi B for “Bodak Yellow,” Lil Wayne for “Lollipop,” and Travis Scott for “SICKO MODE,” to name a few.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

News

TRENDING
Best Of

Rap-Up's 10 Best New Artists of 2016

By Andres
12.13.2016
News

GloRilla's New Song Snippet Is Going Viral

GloRilla shared a new snippet while on tour with Megan Thee Stallion. The song has ...
By Ahmad Davis
05.18.2024
News

J. Cole's Manager Opens Up About 'Heated' Confrontation with Diddy

By Devin
05.24.2021
News

Metro Boomin Plays "BBL Drizzy" Live In St. Louis Ahead Of Cardinals Game

The beatmaker celebrated “Metro Boomin Night” before the St. Louis Cardinals played against the Baltimore ...
By Malcolm Trapp
05.21.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories