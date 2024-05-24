J. Cole

Fans React To J. Cole's Verse On "Grippy" With Cash Cobain

By Malcolm Trapp
  05.24.2024

At midnight (May 24), J. Cole teamed up with Cash Cobain for their new track “Grippy,” a reworking of the latter artist’s “Dunk Contest.” The song showcased a more raunchy side of the Hip Hop veteran, who dropped bars about intimate encounters with a woman.

“Grippy, I call her that ’cause it’s grippy/ She thinkin’ it hip, she a hippie/ And she thinkin’ of lips, she gon’ lick me/ And she sendin’ a flick when she hit me/ With a kissin’ emoji, she miss me/ When she see me, she say she gon’ strip me,” Cole rapped on the R&B-esque drill beat.

Reacting to the North Carolina emcee’s lyric, “She said she was gay until I slayed, now she strictly d**kly,” one Twitter user said, “Come on, J. Cole. What are you doing?” Another person called back to Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Like That”: “Kendrick wasn’t lying when he said, ‘It’s just big me.’ J. Cole out here making freaky drill and Drake rapping over a beat about his a**.”

Without a doubt, “Grippy” is a slight departure from what most fans expect from the Dreamville Records founder. Notably, he delivered similar raunchy lines on Jeremih’s 2015 hit “Planez,” which was RIAA-certified Platinum for the fifth time in 2023.

The latest track also marked Cole’s second guest appearance since he pulled “7 Minute Drill,” a diss aimed at Kendrick Lamar, from streaming services. His first came in the form of Metro Boomin and Future’s “Red Leather,” which arrived the same day the previously-mentioned record disappeared from DSPs.

On the other hand, Cobain has been on a noticeable hot streak lately. In April, he tapped Ice Spice for “Fisherrr (Remix),” which has over 5 million YouTube views at the time of reporting. The rapper-producer also joined forces with A Boogie wit da Hoodie for “Body” and Don Toliver for “Attitude” this month.

