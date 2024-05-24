New Music Denise Truscello / Contributor via Getty Images Fans React To J. Cole's Verse On "Grippy" With Cash Cobain / 05.24.2024

At midnight (May 24), J. Cole teamed up with Cash Cobain for their new track “Grippy,” a reworking of the latter artist’s “Dunk Contest.” The song showcased a more raunchy side of the Hip Hop veteran, who dropped bars about intimate encounters with a woman.

“Grippy, I call her that ’cause it’s grippy/ She thinkin’ it hip, she a hippie/ And she thinkin’ of lips, she gon’ lick me/ And she sendin’ a flick when she hit me/ With a kissin’ emoji, she miss me/ When she see me, she say she gon’ strip me,” Cole rapped on the R&B-esque drill beat.

Reacting to the North Carolina emcee’s lyric, “She said she was gay until I slayed, now she strictly d**kly,” one Twitter user said, “Come on, J. Cole. What are you doing?” Another person called back to Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Like That”: “Kendrick wasn’t lying when he said, ‘It’s just big me.’ J. Cole out here making freaky drill and Drake rapping over a beat about his a**.”

never did I think j. cole on the dunk contest beat would work — who is (@whoisrel) May 24, 2024

Drake & J.Cole both dropped bad features in their first verses after the beef smh pic.twitter.com/lcsKRh97ZV — All Things Battles 🖊🔥 (@AllThingsBatRap) May 24, 2024

Mfs don’t understand rhyme schemes he chose an abc rhyme scheme for a very simple song — Transparency (@Lance_Primus) May 24, 2024

Why J Cole on that cash cobain song seriously — ⚭ (@khIorophyll) May 24, 2024

Without a doubt, “Grippy” is a slight departure from what most fans expect from the Dreamville Records founder. Notably, he delivered similar raunchy lines on Jeremih’s 2015 hit “Planez,” which was RIAA-certified Platinum for the fifth time in 2023.

The latest track also marked Cole’s second guest appearance since he pulled “7 Minute Drill,” a diss aimed at Kendrick Lamar, from streaming services. His first came in the form of Metro Boomin and Future’s “Red Leather,” which arrived the same day the previously-mentioned record disappeared from DSPs.

On the other hand, Cobain has been on a noticeable hot streak lately. In April, he tapped Ice Spice for “Fisherrr (Remix),” which has over 5 million YouTube views at the time of reporting. The rapper-producer also joined forces with A Boogie wit da Hoodie for “Body” and Don Toliver for “Attitude” this month.