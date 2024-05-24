News Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images and Daniele Venturelli / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott And Alexander "AE" Edwards Involved In Major Brawl In Cannes / 05.24.2024

Travis Scott and music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards were involved in a heated altercation in Cannes on Thursday (May 23).

“Travis Scott and Tyga attended Richie Akiva’s amfAR after-party as guests of Richie. At one point, both artists were on stage behind the DJ booth when Richie announced them alongside Alexander Edwards and others,” an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. “Travis immediately snatched the mic from Richie’s hand and said, ‘No, we’re not doing this.’ Alexander responded, ‘Let him show love.'”

According to reports, Scott briefly left the stage and returned with Southside. The situation escalated as the 808 Mafia producer confronted Edwards, who tried to defuse the tension. However, the pair allegedly began pushing one another before chaos broke loose.

In the initial video that surfaced online, several men were seen swinging at each other as drinks went flying and attendees scrambled. Several security guards then intervened, and the DJ paused the music while repeatedly saying, “Stop!”

The reason behind the altercation remains unclear, but speculation arose that it may be related to Kylie Jenner, whom both Scott and Tyga dated at one point. The television personality was romantically involved with the “Taste” hitmaker from 2015 to 2017.

After their split, Jenner started a relationship with Scott, which lasted about five years. They share two children: a daughter, Stormi, who is 6, and a 2-year-old son, Aire.

In 2019, during one of the former couple’s reported breaks, Jenner addressed rumors that she visited Tyga at a recording studio. “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” she wrote on Twitter. “There was no ‘2 a.m. date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

She continued, “Travis and I are on great terms, and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is [the] priority.”

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019