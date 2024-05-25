Ye + North West

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images

Ye's Daughter North West Performs At 'Lion King: 30th Anniversary' Concert

By Ahmad Davis
  /  05.25.2024

The artist formerly known as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, is going viral after clips surfaced of her performing at the Lion King: 30th Anniversary concert at The Hollywood Bowl. The bubbly young performer shined on stage as she sang the classic track, “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King.”

One fan exclaimed, “Is this serious?!? There are so many non-celebrity kids who are probably crazy talented and can actually sing.” Another user stated, “Everyone wants to be Blue Ivy, but no one has Blue Ivy’s parents, [laugh out loud].”

Someone else said, “Great for her. She’s a kid having fun. Unfortunately, it seems like they are just getting her these opportunities just to get them. It doesn’t look like there’s serious training and real effort to master the art of whatever they are getting her into.”

While many applauded North West for her showmanship, the common sentiment is that her voice is not up to par for being on stage with other professionals in such a famous theatre show. The conversation of nepotism has been prevalent lately, but seemingly only with Black families.

Recently, Lebron James’ agent and esteemed entrepreneur, Rich Paul, addressed this topic regarding Bronny James. In an exclusive interview with Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Paul explained, “When you look at America as a whole, it’s built on nepotism.”

“No one’s having this conversation about Jim Dolan. He owns the Knicks, but his dad built a business. Same with Casey Wasserman. Lou Wasserman built a business. I got plenty of friends that come from very wealthy families whose families built a business and when it’s their turn to take charge, they’re not sitting on the couch. They’re looking to enhance it,” he continued.

To close his point, the famous agent and book author said, “The difference today is everyone has a voice, and most have an agenda. Bronny‘s going to always be in the eye of the storm because of that. Often, it’s not about you, it’s about them. And so there’s a lot of people that don’t like the positions they’re in themselves.”

News
North West
Ye

TRENDING
Best Of

Rap-Up's 10 Best New Artists of 2016

By Andres
12.13.2016
News

GloRilla's New Song Snippet Is Going Viral

GloRilla shared a new snippet while on tour with Megan Thee Stallion. The song has ...
By Ahmad Davis
05.18.2024
News

Travis Scott And Alexander "AE" Edwards Involved In Major Brawl In Cannes

The Cannes afterparty descended into chaos as Travis Scott and Alexander “AE” Edwards clashed onstage.
By Malcolm Trapp
05.24.2024
News

Nicki Minaj Announces The Second North American Leg Of Her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

Nicki Minaj is bringing her record-breaking tour back to the U.S. starting in September: “God ...
By Malcolm Trapp
05.24.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories