Ye's Daughter North West Performs At 'Lion King: 30th Anniversary' Concert / 05.25.2024

The artist formerly known as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, is going viral after clips surfaced of her performing at the Lion King: 30th Anniversary concert at The Hollywood Bowl. The bubbly young performer shined on stage as she sang the classic track, “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King.”

One fan exclaimed, “Is this serious?!? There are so many non-celebrity kids who are probably crazy talented and can actually sing.” Another user stated, “Everyone wants to be Blue Ivy, but no one has Blue Ivy’s parents, [laugh out loud].”

Is this serious!!? So many non-celebrity kids that probably are crazy talented and can actually sing. — иια r. (@Niaevents) May 25, 2024

Everyone wants to be Blue Ivy but no one has Blue Ivy’s parents lol…. — Alien Supara (@AlienSupara) May 25, 2024

Someone else said, “Great for her. She’s a kid having fun. Unfortunately, it seems like they are just getting her these opportunities just to get them. It doesn’t look like there’s serious training and real effort to master the art of whatever they are getting her into.”

Love the audacity, but with all that money her family has, a singing lesson wasn’t a thought before this? — тяαν (@Traviis_Dean) May 25, 2024

While many applauded North West for her showmanship, the common sentiment is that her voice is not up to par for being on stage with other professionals in such a famous theatre show. The conversation of nepotism has been prevalent lately, but seemingly only with Black families.

Recently, Lebron James’ agent and esteemed entrepreneur, Rich Paul, addressed this topic regarding Bronny James. In an exclusive interview with Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Paul explained, “When you look at America as a whole, it’s built on nepotism.”

“No one’s having this conversation about Jim Dolan. He owns the Knicks, but his dad built a business. Same with Casey Wasserman. Lou Wasserman built a business. I got plenty of friends that come from very wealthy families whose families built a business and when it’s their turn to take charge, they’re not sitting on the couch. They’re looking to enhance it,” he continued.

To close his point, the famous agent and book author said, “The difference today is everyone has a voice, and most have an agenda. Bronny‘s going to always be in the eye of the storm because of that. Often, it’s not about you, it’s about them. And so there’s a lot of people that don’t like the positions they’re in themselves.”