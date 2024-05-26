News Sarah Morris / Staff via Getty Images Lizzo Responds To Being Spoofed In A New Episode Of "South Park" / 05.26.2024

Lizzo has reached a new level of stardom. For better or for worse, she was featured in a new episode of Comedy Central’s popular animated show, “South Park.” She joined the ranks of artists like Kanye West, Eminem and more who have been spoofed on the series.

After catching wind of the clip, Lizzo said, “Guys, my worst fear has been actualized. I was featured in a recent episode of ‘South Park.’ I’m so scared, I am going to blind duet to it now.” While sitting and watching the video, two characters on the show discussed what drug they should use to deal with obesity before pulling out a drug named after the popular musician.

Once Lizzo realized the parody weight suppressor was named after her, she put her hand over her mouth and watched the duration of the fake commercial. After the clip finished, Lizzo stated, “I just feel like, d**n, I’m really that b**ch. I am really that b**ch. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f**k to the point that these men in Colorado know who the f**k I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

She finished her post saying, “I’m really that b**ch, and I showed y’all how to not give a f**k, and I’m going to show y’all how to keep not giving a f**k,” before singing the jingle that was featured on the show. One fan commented, “I was hoping you weren’t going to be offended but saw this as a win, and you didn’t disappoint me.”

Someone else stated, “All except the ‘keep physical activity to a minimum.’ I mean, we’ve all seen you dance harder than anyone else. But yes, you helped me f**k the patriarchy in more ways than one, and I love you forever. You look beautiful, by the way, today!”

Another fan believed that it was one of the most backhanded compliments ever. Nonetheless, Lizzo is secure in who she is, and at the end of the day, that is all that matters. While many may have taken the parody harshly, the talented Taurus took the playful jabs in stride.