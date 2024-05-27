News Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images and Craig Barritt / Stringer via Getty Images 21 Savage Trolls Metro Boomin By Quoting Drake's "Push Ups" Diss / 05.27.2024

Despite two of his most frequent collaborators butting heads, 21 Savage has been in a good mood lately. The London-born artist hopped on Instagram Live on Sunday (May 26), where Metro Boomin briefly joined him — though the producer’s audio wasn’t working.

In the comments, Metro playfully referred to him as “OVO Savage” and wrote, “I just know [you] got an owl tramp stamp,” prompting Savage to quickly remove him from the stream. “Oh, you was talking s**t, b**ch? Get off my Live… I’m finna block this n**ga,” the rapper jokingly said.

Savage escalated his response by borrowing a line from Drake’s “Push Ups”: “Metro, shut your h** a** up and make some drums, n**ga.” The aforementioned record came out in April in response to the beatmaker and Future’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU, which notably contained Kendrick Lamar’s fiery verse on “Like That.”

Earlier this month, Savage chimed in on the Metro-Drake feud via Instagram Live. “Don’t keep coming on to my motherf**kin’ Live talking about no motherf**kin’ beef,” he stated. “Metro [is] my brother, and Drake [is] my brother. Those n**gas are going to figure that s**t out eventually.”

While the two artists’ issues have traded some heavy jabs over the past few months, Drake hopped on Metro’s “BBL Drizzy” beat last Friday (May 24). He was featured on Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything,” which momentarily sampled the instrumental.

“Me and the surgeon got history/ I changed a lot of girls’ lives for real/ They need a new body, they hittin’ me, aye/ BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it,” the Toronto native rapped. “The last one, Jung, he did it for free ’cause I sent over so many past ones for him/ But Red, don’t even worry about all of that s**t/ Just keep it natural for ’em, I swear,” he spat.