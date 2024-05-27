News Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images and Cindy Ord / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Coco Jones' Praise And Comments On Ayra Starr's Career / 05.27.2024

Over the weekend, Coco Jones’ sit-down with the “The Evolving Outlier Podcast” began trending on social media. In a clip shared online, the “ICU” hitmaker praised the Afrobeats genre and named Ayra Starr, whom she’s a fan of.

“I love Afrobeats. There’s this artist, Ayra Starr, she’s so fire, and I just met her the other day, and she’s so cool. She’s going to be a star, for sure. She already named herself that, but she gives a vibe,” Jones told host Andrea Humphrey.

Typically, compliments don’t lead to backlash, but some of Starr’s fans were unhappy with Jones’ comment, feeling it downplayed the Nigerian singer’s current status. “This is an example of [the] U.S. being centered in every conversation being detrimental,” read a viral tweet from Sunday (May 26). “Ayra is a star. Would it be cool to break into [the] American market? Yes, does she need it? Not really.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “I think the craziest part of this thing is that Coco Jones did not say anything bad about Ayra. She was literally praising her. Fans are the weapon fashioned against their faves.”

Elsewhere, someone highlighted that success on DSPs doesn’t always translate overseas: “Y’all are quick to compare artists using numbers [or] streams like it’s all that matters.” Peep more reactions below.

I love Coco I do! But this is an example of USA being centered in every conversation being detrimental. Babe you just got back in the limelight. Ayra is a star, would it be cool to break into American market? Yes, does she need it? Not really. Decenter American recognition. https://t.co/7lkihWKS1g — Kimberly Reese Jr (@Mz_Africa1887) May 26, 2024

I think the craziest part of this thing is that Coco Jones did not say anything bad about Ayra, she was literally praising her.

Fans are the weapon fashioned against their faves. — FEYISAYO❤️🫶🏿 (@Feyisparkles) May 26, 2024

Beyonce has about 64m Spotify monthly listeners, but Ayra Starr doesn’t have even a quarter of Bey’s star-power despite having over 31m listeners herself. Y’all are quick to compare artiste using numbers/streams like it’s all that matters. Coco Jones gave Ayra her flowers while… — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) May 27, 2024

There’s a difference between well know and a star. Coco Jones is well known not a star…a budding star sure. Spotify is a global platform proving that more people in the world know Ayra worldwide. Americans feel if you’re not on top here you’re not a star and it’s not true. https://t.co/BSPJs5wCf8 pic.twitter.com/UgrbqknoUR — ✍🏾🗣 (@writtenbytruth) May 27, 2024

Can we not pit too bad bs against each other?? She’s just giving her flowers. Coco Jones is a sweetheart. There was no malice guys bffr. I’m sure Ayra Starr is not offended cus she aint mean it like that. https://t.co/BozpeQqtjy — OLONI BABY 💋 (@Oloni) May 26, 2024

Funnily enough, Jones and Starr have a collaboration coming out. The pair are slated to team up alongside Anitta for “Woman Commando” from the Afropop artist’s forthcoming project, The Year I Turned 21, which drops on Friday (May 31). Additional features include Giveon and Asake.

Jones is also working on her long-awaited debut album, expected to come out this year. “I definitely am experimenting. I want to let myself be free and not try to fit into any expectation. I want to see what happens and where that lands,” she told Complex in February.