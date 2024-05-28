News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Doja Cat Claims She Was "Just Kidding" After Calling Her Father A "B**ch" / 05.28.2024

On Monday (May 27), Doja Cat put her father, South African actor Dumisani Dlamini, on blast via Instagram.

In the post’s initial caption, the “Say So” artist wrote, “Dad, lemme know when [or] if you need me to re-up your makeup cabinet [‘cause] you [are] a b**ch.” She eventually updated it to say, “I’m gonna turn you into my next project, and [you’re] gonna have to listen to it for the rest of your God-forsaken life.”

When a social media user warned her, “You are messing with the wrong one. Zulus don’t play… Your ancestors will humble you,” the Grammy-winning musician retorted: “Go give the deadbeat a kiss on the lips for me.”

However, around midnight (May 28), Doja revised the caption once more. At the time of reporting, it read, “[Just kidding]. Love you. I was mad.” The reason for the spat remains a mystery, but as documented several times in the past, Dlamini doesn’t have the best relationship with his daughter.

In a 2020 Metro FM interview, the actor claimed his attempts to reunite with Doja were obstructed by her management. “They don’t want me to connect with her. I have tried to send her messages on social media,” Dlamini explained to the radio station. “I’m looking forward to connecting with her because, as a Zulu girl, she needs to come and meet with her ancestors.”

He continued, “I have tried to search for my baby, and the company that runs her entertainment has been blocking me. They know that if I could get hold of her, maybe she will disappear from the picture.”

The Scarlet rapper spoke about Dlamini the previous year in a sit-down with “Radio One D.C.” She stated, “I have never [met him]. He’s on Instagram, and he comments on my pictures sometimes. Maybe not anymore, but he did a few months ago. He’s an incredible dancer and [a] great actor, but yeah, I don’t know him very well.”