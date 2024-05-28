News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Future Hints At The Return Of "Mixtape Pluto" With Another Cryptic Tweet / 05.28.2024

Future has been hinting at his forthcoming project all month, with fans initially under the assumption it would drop on May 10. Early this morning (May 28), the rapper gave fans another cryptic update on the body of work via Twitter: “I can’t sleep until it’s complete. [Mixtape Pluto].”

While most of the details are currently under wraps, the Atlanta rapper’s post arrived days after Southside alluded to contributing to the pending release. The beatmaker wrote, “S**t sound so [crazy]. [Mixtape Pluto].”

If debuted this year, the project will mark Future’s third of 2024. In March, he teamed up with Metro Boomin for the Billboard 200 chart-topping WE DON’T TRUST YOU. Spanning 17 songs, it included the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “Like That,” which similarly landed at No. 1 on the Hot 100. Other guest appearances included Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, and The Weeknd, who lent his vocals to “Young Metro.”

Shit sound so Brazy #mixtapepluto — Southside (@sizzle808MAFIA) May 23, 2024

WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU, Future and Metro’s follow-up, hit streaming platforms in April. This time, the pair enlisted Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Baby, ASAP Rocky, Brownstone, and J. Cole for the 25-track body of work. Standout cuts included “All My Life,” “Red Leather,” and “Came to the Party.”

“You know, Pluto, that’s my brother. We’ve been at it for a long time. This whole superhero moment, it’s like the beginning of our phase two. We haven’t had a song out since ‘Mask Off,’ they’ve been on our heads,” Metro told Flaunt Magazine in 2023. “With this, and then the whole State Farm thing, it’s starting to slowly put people on notice. We cranking that s**t back up, too.”

Notably, Future’s last solo album, I NEVER LIKED YOU, was released in 2022. Although it didn’t win at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, the focus track “WAIT FOR U” took home Best Melodic Rap Performance.