Set for Aug. 1 to 4 in Chicago’s Grant Park, Lollapalooza boasts a star-studded lineup this year, including Tyler, The Creator; SZA, Future x Metro Boomin, and Sexyy Red. However, the excitement is expected to extend beyond the festival grounds with a series of official late-night aftershows announced today (May 28) by the event organizers.

2024’s bill will see artists like Tyla, Vince Staples, d4vd, FLO, Raye, Teezo Touchdown, Killer Mike, and several others taking the stage at various small venues across the Windy City. The additional performances are slated to run from July 30 to Aug. 4. 

Tickets for the aftershows go on sale this Friday (May 31) at 10 a.m. CT. More details and purchasing options can be found on the Lollapalooza website. See the full docket below.

On the other hand, Lollapalooza tickets have been available for purchase for some time, with a range of options still open. The festival’s website currently lists one-day general admission starting at $149.

For fans who missed his headlining sets at Coachella in April, Tyler will be performing on Aug. 1. Although the IGOR artist confirmed there won’t be any new music dropping until 2025, attendees can likely catch him do renditions of “See You Again” and “EARFQUAKE,” among other favorites.

Meanwhile, Lollapalooza will be among one of Tyla’s first festivals for the second half of 2024. In March, she canceled her eponymous trek — and any fêtes in the interim — due to worsening injuries.

“Tour is definitely going to come, probably late in the year. For now, I want to do more visuals and more interacting with people,” she told ELLE earlier this month. “And I’m excited to see how the music travels and what people create out of it because I already know people are going to come up with whatever they come up with, so I’m looking forward to seeing how they do that.”

