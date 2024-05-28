News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Announces New Manchester Date Following Amsterdam Arrest / 05.28.2024

On Monday (May 27), Nicki Minaj revealed that her recently canceled Manchester concert is now rescheduled for June 3. The announcement followed the “FTCU” hitmaker’s arrest in Amsterdam on allegations of drug possession, which forced her to postpone the May 25 performance.

“OK, guys, I was just readvised that we actually can not do any other date for the make-up [Gag City Manchester] date besides June 3,” the artist posted on Twitter. “So, June 3 is the new official date for all ticket holders who originally had tickets to the May 25 Manchester show. I apologize for all the inconvenience this has caused. I really hope you can make the June 3 show. It’ll be really special. Ticketmaster will contact you to advise officially.”

Minaj’s weekend was tumultuous, beginning with her arrest at an Amsterdam airport for allegedly having marijuana in her bags. She was released after several hours in custody. “Please, please, please accept my deepest and most sincere apologies,” the rapper shared online. “They sure did know exactly how to hurt me today, but this, too, shall pass.”

The Trinidadian music star subsequently invited fans to meet her at the hotel she was staying in. She wrote, “Barbz, I’m going on the balcony, so if you’re outside, I’ll be able to see you, and I may come downstairs. I’ll be out there for about an hour. [I] really wanted to at least get to see you. But if you’re in bed, please STAY THERE.”

Despite the setback, Minaj performed in Birmingham on Sunday (May 26) and will continue her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” stops across Europe, including London, Glasgow, Paris, and a return to Amsterdam, leading up to the rescheduled Manchester concert.

Last Friday (May 24), the musician announced the second U.S. leg of her global trek. Starting in September, she’ll visit cities like Cleveland, Dallas, Jacksonville, Kansas City, and Los Angeles, among others. Notably, the first arena run sold out completely.