Camila Cabello’s highly anticipated LP, C,XOXO, is slated to drop on June 28, and the singer has not one but two Drake features.

During an interview with Billboard published today (May 29), she detailed working with the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker on the forthcoming tracks “HOT UPTOWN” and “UUUGLY,” the latter of which will serve as an interlude.

“He’s the f**king GOAT, so it felt like shooting for the stars,” Cabello told the publication about direct messaging Drake on Instagram. “I showed him the album when I felt comfortable enough, and he really liked it. [The feature] came out of a nontransactional place.”

In December 2023, the pair was spotted together in Turks and Caicos. While many initially speculated they were dating, the encounter added much-needed context to the Caribbean-inspired track.

Jasper Harris, who produced the former Fifth Harmony member’s Playboi Carti-assisted “I LUV IT,” shared how “UUUGLY” came together: “He wanted to do one more thing for the album.”

“Why does he have his own song? Because selfishly, I just want to hear Drake on my own album,” Cabello added. “I love that for me — it’s like that rebellious mood. Who says I can’t do that? It’s Drake talking his s**t.”

C,XOXO will also include contributions from Lil Nas X, The-Dream, and City Girls. The first-mentioned artist teamed up with Cabello for “HE KNOWS” last Wednesday (May 22). In the accompanying visuals, which have over 3.4 million YouTube views to date, she and the MONTERO rapper competed for the same love interest.

“I’ve just never seen that in a video before,” the musician shared with Rolling Stone. “I just loved the idea of us fighting over this fluid guy, who we don’t know which way he’s leaning. We both would have so much fun with this and have so much fun with the video, so we got to make it a reality.”