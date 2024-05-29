ASAP Ferg

Ferg Drops New Single "Roemello" Alongside Accompanying Music Video

Although he hasn’t formally announced a project yet, Ferg has been teasing a lot of new music lately. Today (May 29), the New York rapper debuted a new single titled “Roemello” alongside its visual companion.

“I’m doing God’s work givin’ jobs to the killers/ Take a drug dealer, turn ‘em into J Dilla/ You n**gas say you mobbin’, but you ain’t a made n**ga,” he spat on the high-energy cut. “I am Harlem Project Pat/ She rub me the same, like Anderson .Paak/ Pull up to my show, but I don’t wanna dap.”

While fans mostly reacted positively to the song, many questioned why ASAP Rocky wasn’t on the final version. Earlier this month, Ferg teased a rendition of the track that featured his “The Mattress” collaborator.

“This is a joint with me and Rocky. It’s called ‘Roemello,’” the musician said in an Instagram Live session earlier this year. “Y’all gotta spam Rocky all day and tell him, ‘Let’s drop ‘Roemello.’’ I’m running it back.”

In 2020, Ferg addressed rumors of ASAP Mob splitting after ASAP Illz suggested he was no longer part of the Hip Hop collective. “You can’t kick me out of something I helped build. I brought millions and millions of dollars and fed families through my voice and my ideas,” the Floor Seats II artist told Genius during an episode of “Verified.” 

Rocky echoed the sentiment in his 2022 sit-down with “Drink Champs” hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “Everything’s lovely, man. We [are] all blessed to be here,” he said. “Everybody [is] doing they thing and everybody’s progressively being creative, doing they own thing. When we all come together, it’s love, and that’s all that matters. The hardest thing to do is to keep a group together and s**t like that.”

