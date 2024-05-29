News Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer / Contributor via Getty Images TDE’s Punch Shares Playful Exchange With Kendrick Lamar Over "Dreamy Eyes" In Chanel Photoshoot / 05.29.2024

On the heels of his heavily discussed beef with Drake, Kendrick Lamar retreated back into hibernation with not a peep or sighting. However, on Tuesday (May 28) evening, Terrence “Punch” Henderson shared a playful exchange with the Compton emcee regarding a Chanel photoshoot he did in January.

Punch uploaded a screenshot of their text conversation about the creative effort on Twitter, which more or less revealed a lighthearted side of the “HUMBLE.” rapper. In the back-and-forth, the Top Dawg Entertainment founder teased Lamar about his appearance in the shoot by asking, “What [were] you doing, dawg?” The artist responded with laughing face emojis and remarked, “I think I’m cute on there, man. [I] couldn’t resist.”

The dialogue continued with Punch humorously inquiring, “What you doing with these dreamy eyes, n**ga???” The musician replied, “I’m crying, dawg.” Evidently amused, the record exec wrote back, “Man, you gotta let me post this, dawg. I’m crying,” to which Lamar seemingly consented.

The photoshoot in question was conducted by photographer Malick Bodian and coincided with Lamar attending Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show in Paris. Alongside Dave Free, his longtime creative partner, the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers artist designed the set for the event.

“We were thinking about Chanel, the timelessness, its classic spirit, and how to tie that in, and seeing it sort of from the outside in, putting the focus on the artisanal quality of the house, the absolute attention to craft and to details, and how that can drive a person to embrace also the idea of imperfection,” Free told Vogue at the time.

Additionally, Lamar debuted a rock-inspired track in a short film for the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Rumored to be titled “I Feel Something,” up-and-coming singer Imani Selina lent her vocals to the chorus. The visuals also starred actresses Margaret Qualley and Anna Mouglalis, as well as model Naomi Campbell.