Nicki Minaj

Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images

Here Are The Official Dates For Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" Second US Leg

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.29.2024

Today (May 29), Nicki Minaj unveiled the official dates for the forthcoming second U.S. leg of her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.” It’s expected to begin on Sept. 4 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, followed by stops in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Birmingham, Dallas, and Los Angeles, to name a few cities.

Notably, the artist is scheduled to return to Madison Square Garden in NYC on Sept. 7. In March, she reportedly became the first female rapper to headline a sold-out show at the venue. Moreover, the upcoming arena run is slated to conclude with another concert in New York. Minaj will perform at the UBS Arena in her hometown of Queens on Oct. 11.

The presale starts tomorrow (May 30), while general ticket sales will go live this Friday (May 31). Peep the entire route below.

The “Moment 4 Life” creator initially announced that she would be bringing her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” last week. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “I was offered a second leg beginning in SEPTEMBER. Sign up now, and [tickets] will go on sale in a few more days… Wow. God is good. Don’t you ever give up. You got this.”

Thus far, the trek has been full of surprises. Minaj brought out several guests these past few months: 2 Chainz for the first Atlanta stop, Big Sean for Detroit, Drake for Toronto, BIA and JT for Boston, and 50 Cent for New York.

It hasn’t been without its setbacks, either. Over the weekend, the Grammy nominee was arrested in Amsterdam on allegations of drug possession. The unfortunate event caused her to postpone her Manchester show, with the new date scheduled for June 3.

“I don’t know when was the last time I felt that low,” Minaj shared on Stationhead yesterday (May 28). “There was one lady there — all the rest were men — and I could tell she had a heart. The treatment was just disgusting, and I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”

