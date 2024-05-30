News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Flo Milli Reacts To Her Twitter Account Being Hacked, Says People "Wake Up Hating" / 05.30.2024

Flo Milli’s Twitter account was hacked on Thursday (May 30). An unauthorized party updated her profile picture and banner with images of Spongebob and issued a series of unusual statements.

“Guys, I got unreleased songs. Who wants them? [Let me know],” the intruder said in a now-deleted tweet. Another read, “I love trolling on random Twitter accounts… I love my Twitter employee insider. [I] paid $500 for this.” Other posts included derogatory remarks about Nicki Minaj.

Milli addressed the situation via her Instagram Stories: “Please, who [the f**k] still hacks pages?” Elsewhere, she stated, “B**ches wake up hating. Perfect timing! Thanks for the promo to my video,” alongside a link to her “Clap Sum” visual effort.

The aforementioned track appeared on Milli’s latest album, Fine Ho, Stay. Notably, the project housed “Never Lose Me (Remix)” with Cardi B and SZA, as well as features from Monaleo, Anycia, and Gunna. Some of the standout cuts included “New Me” and “Neva,” the latter of which received a video companion in March.

Although rare, celebrities having their social media profiles hacked isn’t anything new. In 2019, Offset notoriously lost access to his Twitter account, with the culprit writing things like “Balls in my face” and “I’m gay, y’all.” Luckily, Cardi came to the Migos rapper’s defense.

More recently, Metro Boomin was the victim of a cyber attack. Someone used his identity in an attempt to acquire products from Chanel and Louis Vuitton, among other brands. “N**gas tried to order $23K worth of Balenciaga to Houston while I’ve been at home with my family in Atlanta,” the beatmaker said in April.

On a more positive note, Milli is on the road with Gunna for the “Bittersweet Tour.” The pair is expected to make stops in Boston, Miami, and Orlando before the finale on June 11 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.